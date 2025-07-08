iifl-logo
GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price Live

1.55
(-3.13%)
Apr 13, 2015|12:00:00 AM

  • Open1.55
  • Day's High1.55
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.6
  • Day's Low1.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-17.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:40 PM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

13.5

13.5

13.5

13.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-62.34

-62.35

-64.58

-57.24

Net Worth

-48.84

-48.85

-51.08

-43.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

15.33

8.58

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

78.57

497

Raw materials

0

0

-11.17

-6.09

As % of sales

0

0

72.84

70.97

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.05

-0.09

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.01

2.22

-7.34

-5.89

Depreciation

0

-0.3

-0.48

-0.64

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.07

5.78

13.2

-26.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

78.57

497

Op profit growth

76.94

23.92

-264.98

-210.49

EBIT growth

-88.39

-298.46

-149.28

-177.14

Net profit growth

-99.46

-130.23

-408.82

-114.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Sunil Kumar Gupta

Chairman

Shyam Gupta

Independent Director

Sandeep Goyal

Independent Director

Anil Singhal

Registered Office

Survey 396/403 Moraiya Village,

Sarkhej-Bavla Highway Sanand,

Gujarat - 382210

Tel: 91-2717-250550-55

Website: -

Email: nova@novapetro.com

Registrar Office

201 Shatdal Complex,

Opp-Bata Ashram Road, Navrangpura,

Ahmedabad-380009

Tel: 91-79-26580461/62/63

Website: www.mcsregistrars.com

Email: mcsahmd@gmail.com

Summary

Promoted by Gupta Synthetics Ltd, Gupta Silk Mills Pvt Ltd of the Gupta group and Chiripal Twisting & Sizing Pvt Ltd and Shanti Processors Ltd the Chiripal group, Nova Petrochemicals Ltd (NPL) was inc...
Read More

Reports by GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹4.19 Cr. as of 13 Apr ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 13 Apr ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Apr ‘15

What is the CAGR of GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd?

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -28.25%, 3 Years at -13.56%, 1 Year at 72.22%, 6 Month at -6.06%, 3 Month at -6.06% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

