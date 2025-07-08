Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1.55
Prev. Close₹1.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹1.55
Day's Low₹1.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-17.36
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62.34
-62.35
-64.58
-57.24
Net Worth
-48.84
-48.85
-51.08
-43.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
15.33
8.58
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
78.57
497
Raw materials
0
0
-11.17
-6.09
As % of sales
0
0
72.84
70.97
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.05
-0.09
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.01
2.22
-7.34
-5.89
Depreciation
0
-0.3
-0.48
-0.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.07
5.78
13.2
-26.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
78.57
497
Op profit growth
76.94
23.92
-264.98
-210.49
EBIT growth
-88.39
-298.46
-149.28
-177.14
Net profit growth
-99.46
-130.23
-408.82
-114.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Sunil Kumar Gupta
Chairman
Shyam Gupta
Independent Director
Sandeep Goyal
Independent Director
Anil Singhal
Survey 396/403 Moraiya Village,
Sarkhej-Bavla Highway Sanand,
Gujarat - 382210
Tel: 91-2717-250550-55
Website: -
Email: nova@novapetro.com
201 Shatdal Complex,
Opp-Bata Ashram Road, Navrangpura,
Ahmedabad-380009
Tel: 91-79-26580461/62/63
Website: www.mcsregistrars.com
Email: mcsahmd@gmail.com
Summary
Promoted by Gupta Synthetics Ltd, Gupta Silk Mills Pvt Ltd of the Gupta group and Chiripal Twisting & Sizing Pvt Ltd and Shanti Processors Ltd the Chiripal group, Nova Petrochemicals Ltd (NPL) was inc...
Read More
Reports by GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd
