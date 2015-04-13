GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.01
2.22
-7.34
-5.89
Depreciation
0
-0.3
-0.48
-0.64
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.07
5.78
13.2
-26.24
Other operating items
Operating
4.07
7.69
5.37
-32.78
Capital expenditure
-9.03
-9.67
-57.25
-88.53
Free cash flow
-4.95
-1.97
-51.87
-121.31
Equity raised
-124.7
-129.15
-114.47
-107.68
Investing
0
-0.03
0.02
0
Financing
81.57
21.43
26.15
-10.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-48.08
-109.72
-140.18
-239.22
