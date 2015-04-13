Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
15.33
8.58
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
78.57
497
Raw materials
0
0
-11.17
-6.09
As % of sales
0
0
72.84
70.97
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.05
-0.09
-0.12
As % of sales
0
0
0.61
1.45
Other costs
-5.64
-3.18
-6.68
-0.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
43.56
9.15
Operating profit
-5.72
-3.23
-2.61
1.58
OPM
0
0
-17.02
18.42
Depreciation
0
-0.3
-0.48
-0.64
Interest expense
-0.46
-1.91
-5.26
-10.12
Other income
6.2
7.68
1.01
3.29
Profit before tax
0.01
2.22
-7.34
-5.89
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
2.22
-7.34
-5.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
8.27
Net profit
0.01
2.22
-7.34
2.37
yoy growth (%)
-99.46
-130.23
-408.82
-114.73
NPM
0
0
-47.89
27.69
