GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62.34
-62.35
-64.58
-57.24
Net Worth
-48.84
-48.85
-51.08
-43.74
Minority Interest
Debt
38.45
43.12
49.35
39.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-10.39
-5.73
-1.73
-3.84
Fixed Assets
0
8.54
18.23
28.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-10.5
-14.45
-20.4
-32.8
Inventories
0
0
0.06
7.4
Inventory Days
0
0
1.42
314.49
Sundry Debtors
0.6
2.44
3.55
3.78
Debtor Days
0
0
84.48
160.64
Other Current Assets
3.76
2.8
2.23
2.6
Sundry Creditors
-14.57
-14.66
-12.06
-10.53
Creditor Days
0
0
287
447.51
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-5.03
-14.18
-36.05
Cash
0.09
0.15
0.41
0.14
Total Assets
-10.4
-5.75
-1.72
-3.84
