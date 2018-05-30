To, The Members of GSL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED

Ahmedabad

1. Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of GSL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2018 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), , the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

4. Basis for Qualified Opinion

i. The company has suspended its manufacturing activities, disposed off its plant & machinery and entire net worth of the company has been eroded, hence there is a material uncertainty which caste significant doubt upon the Companys ability as going Concern. However the accounts of the Company has been prepared on a going concern basis. The Financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liability that may be necessary if the Company is unable to continue as a going concern.

ii. Trade Receivables, Advances, Deposits and Trade Payables & other payables are subject to confirmation and adjustment if any. iii. Compound interest, Penal interest and liquidated damages in respect of all borrowings have not been provided, amount of which is unascertainable, pending confirmations / reconciliation (Refer to Note No.19.1)

5. Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the Ind As financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the financial position of the Company as at 31st March, 2018, and its financial performance including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

6. Emphasis Matter

We draw attention to the fact that, the ministry of Corporate affairs vide its letter Dt.09/06/2017 considered the company as "Shell Company" and directed SEBI who in turn directed Bombay Stock Exchange for initiating necessary action as per SEBI laws & Regulations. The Bombay Stock Exchange Vide Order Dt.19/01/2018 has directed to conduct forensic audit of the Company. The report of the forensic auditor is awaited, the outcome of the same is uncertain. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

7. Other Matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and the transition date opening balance sheet as at 1st April, 2016 included in these standalone Ind AS financial statements, are based on the previously issued statutory financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 audited by other auditor, whose report for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and 31st March, 2016 dated 30th May, 2017 and 30th May, 2016 respectively expressed an qualified opinion on those standalone financial statements, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS, which have been audited by other auditor.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of Companies Act 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

(ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind As financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) The described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2018 taken on record by the Board of disqualified Directors, none of the directors as on 31st March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) The Qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements in Note No.32 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There was a default in transferring a sum of Rs.2,85,041/- to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in the earlier year. The said default has continued in the year under audit. (Refer Clause No.7(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016)

For, Samir M Shah & Associates. Chartered Accountants, [Firm Regd. No. 122377W] (Samir M Shah) Place : Ahmedabad Partner Date : 30.05.2018 [M. No. 111052]

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 8 (i) of our Report of even date to the Members of GSL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2018.

1. In respect of Fixed Assets :

(a) The present register of Fixed Assets requires completion in certain respects & we have been informed that such work is in progress.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us, the management at reasonable intervals during the year in accordance with a programme of physical verification physically verified the fixed assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to the available records.

(c) As explained to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. In respect of its Inventories :

As per the information and explanations given to us, inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

3. As regards the loans, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured during the year under audit, to the Companies firms and other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the companies Act, 2013 and therefore, the clauses (iii) (a) to (c) of the companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 are not applicable.

4. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company had neither given any loan, guarantee or security, nor made any investments during the year. Hence the provisions of section 185 and 186 are not applicable. Therefore, clauses (iv) of companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

5. During the year, the company has not accepted any deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the company. Therefore, clauses (v) of companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost records as required by the central government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence clause (vi) of the (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues :

(a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is by and largeregularindepositingwithappropriateauthoritiesundisputed statutory dues including employees state insurance, income tax, wealth tax, Excise duty, duty of customs Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Central Sales Tax,cess andotherstatutorydueswiththeappropriateauthoritiesapplicable to it except there were instances of delay in payment of Professional Tax and Tax deducted at Source.

According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect statutory dues Professional Tax of Rs. 1,11,980/- , Investor Education Protection Fund Rs 2,85,041/-, Tax deducted at source of Rs.14,480/- ,Central sales tax of Rs. 4,63,841/- and value added tax of Rs. 1,01,151/- were outstanding as at 31st March, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, the dues of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of disputes and the forum where the dispute is pending are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Year Amount (Rs.) Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise and Customs Act Excise Duty & Penalty 2003-04 32,30,730 Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Excise Duty & Penalty 2005-06 11,89,019 Additional Commissioner of Central Excise The Finance Act,1994 Service tax & Penalty 2004-05 33,98,641 Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Service tax & Penalty 2005-06 1,46,479 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise Service tax & Penalty 2007-08 18,53,152 Commissioner (Appeal) Service Tax The Textile Committee Amendment Act, 1973 Textile Cess 1995 to 2005 50,90,119 Textiles Committee, Government of India, Ministry of Textiles Gujarat Pollution Control Act Compensation 2004 to 2010 5,164,620 High Court of Gujarat

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there was a delay ranging upto 365 days in repayment of principal of Rs.590,90,457/- and a delay ranging upto 2 days in repayment of interest of Rs.16,47,340/- to financial institution which have been since paid. Further, the company has defaulted in repayment of principal and repayment of interest to Financial Institution as on balance sheet date the details of the same are as follows:-

Particulars Amount of default as at balance sheet date Period of default JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Pvt. Ltd. Principal-Rs.7,07,77,077/- Principal- 395 Days Interest-Rs.34,14,551/- Interest-1 Days

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company had not raised any money by way of public issue during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, in our opinion, no new term loans has been taken during the year under consideration.

6. Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company by its officer or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

7. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company had paid managerial remuneration which is in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V of The Companies Act, 2013.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of special statute applicable to chit funds and nidhi / mutual benefit funds / societies are not applicable to the company. Hence, clause (xii) of the Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered by the company with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 and details thereof are properly disclosed in the financial statements.

10. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review hence provisions of sections of 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

11. The company had not entered in to any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him during the year, hence section 192 of the Companies Act , 2013 is not Applicable. And clause (xvi) of Companys (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 is not applicable. 12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For, Samir M Shah & Associates. Chartered Accountants, [Firm Regd. No. 122377W] (Samir M Shah) Place : Ahmedabad Partner Date : 30.05.2018 [M. No. 111052]

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 8(ii)(f) of our Report of even date to the Members of GSL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2018.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GSL NOVA PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED as of 31st March 2018 in , conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1)Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail ,accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.