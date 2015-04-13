To, The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Companys 25th Annual Report and the audited financial statements (accounts) for the year ended March 31, 2018.

1. Financial highlights/Performance of the Company(Standalone)

(Rs in Lacs) Particulars For the year ended 31.03.2018 For the year ended 31.03.2017 Total Revenue 767.15 1634.77 Total Expense 545.07 2369.28 Profit/(Loss) before Extraordinary Items 222.08 (734.50) Less: Current Tax 0 0 Add: Earlier Years Tax & Deferred Tax 0 0 Profit / (Loss) after tax for the Year 222.08 (734.50)

2. Dividend

Due to heavy Loss incurred in the past years by the Company, your directors regret their inability to recommend any dividend on the Equity Share Capital.

3. Reserves

In view of the carry forward of heavy loss incurred in the Past years , your Board of Directors do not appropriate any amount to be transferred to General Reserves during the year under review.

4. Insurance

The Company has adequately covered all assets against all risks.

5. Corporate Social Responsibility

Due to loss incurred by the Company in previous years and carry forward of accumulated loss of the past years , your directors regret their inability to recommend any amount for Corporate Social Responsibility.

6. Brief description of the Companys working during the year/State of Companys affair

During the year under review, your Company recorded total income of Rs. 7.67 Crores against Rs.16.34 Crores in the previous year. The net Profit during the year under review was placed as Rs. 2.22 Crores as compared to Loss of Rs.7.35 Crores in the previous year.

7. Statement for Improvement/Depressed Results:

The managements discussion and analysis report, as required under corporate governance, forming part of this report, is a reflection of the current state of business. It also deals with the opportunities and threats faced by your company.

As, honorable members aware that member had given their consent to carry on the business of real estate to sale, transfer and/ or dispose off companys all or any undertaking and/or properties including the plant and machinery(S), Utilities, Other related Equipments, its spare parts and the Land &Building full and/ or partial as board may decide.

8. Details in respect of adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

The Company has adequate and effective internal controls to provide reasonable assurance on achievement of its operational, compliance reporting es. objectiv and The Company has reviewed and discussed with the Management the Companys major financial risk exposures and taken steps to monitor and control such exposure.

9. Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

Your Company do not have any Subsidiary or Joint Venture or Associate Company.

10. Deposits

During the year, Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

11. Statutory Auditors

M/s. Samir M Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants of Ahmedabad (Firm Registration No. 122377W), Chartered Accountants, from whom certificate pursuant to section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been received be and hereby ratified to continue as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting to till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company at a remuneration to be mutually decided

12. Explanation to the qualification in Auditors Report

The Directors submit their explanation to the qualifications made by the Auditors in their report for the year 2017-18

The relevant Para nos. of the report and reply are as under :

4(i) Account has been prepared as going concern basis since company had started new activity of land development as approved by members of the company.

7(b) The delay in the payment of Wealth tax of Rs. 5 lacs was due to demerger since it was based on Combined wealth of company prior to demerger. Now after the demerger the company shall file revised wealth tax return in consultation with Auditors and pay wealth tax accordingly. Further there is delay in depositing unpaid / unclaimed dividend into Investor Education and Protection fund of Rs, 2.85 lacs due to freezing of unpaid dividend bank account by government authorities. There is also delay in payment of Tax deducted at source since it pertains to the prior periods of Demerger and professional Tax Rs. 96,030. The Company is arranging to make the payment of the same.

8. The accumulated losses are more than 50% of net worth of the Company. The Company shall take appropriate actions in consultation with the experts,

9. There has been delay in repayment of principal to Financial Institution (JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Pvt. Ltd.) and interest beyond 40 days due to delay in sale of Machinery, Land & buildings etc. The said Financial Institution has extended some time for repayment of the loan.

13. Significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts

Members attention is drawn to the statement on contingent liabilities, commitments in the notes forming part of the Financial statement.

14. Particulars of Employee

There are 3 permanent employees on the rolls of company.

15. Share Capital

The paid up capital of the Company is Rs.13,50, 00, 000/-

Your Company has not issue any kind of Share during the financial Year ending on 31stMarch, 2018.

16. Extract of the annual return

The extract of the annual return in Form No.MGT 9 shall form part of the Boards report and foreign exchange 17. Conservation of earnings and outgo

As Companys Manufacturing activity is suspended so the details required under the provisions of the section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings are not applicable to the company.

18. Directors:

A) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6)and Articles of Association of the Company, Shri Shyam Sunder Gupta (DIN: 00010735) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

CESSATION:

No Director has resign from the Directorship of the Company.

B) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re-appointment, if any

A declaration by an Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been received and taken on note.

C) Formal Annual Evaluation

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board has formulated a Performance Evaluation Framework, under which the Committee has identified the criteria upon which the Committee has identified the criteria upon which every Director shall be evaluated. The Policy also provides the manner in which the Directors, as a collective unit in the form of Board Committees and the Board function and perform.

19. Details of establishment of vigil mechanism for directors and employees

The Company promotes ethical behavior in all its business activities and has put in implementation of a mechanism wherein the Employees are free to report illegal or unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Codes of Conduct or Corporate Governance Policies or any improper activity to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company or Chairman of the Company or the Compliance Officer. The Whistle Blower Policy has been appropriately communicated within the Company.

Under the Whistle Blower Policy, the confidentiality of those reporting violation(s) is protected and they are not subject to any discriminatory practices. No personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

20. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186 Of the Companies Act,2013

The company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The details of the investments made by company is given in the notes to the financial statements.

21. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto shall be disclosed in Form No. AOC -2. However your company has not entered in any transaction attracting provision of Section 188 of Companies Act, 2013.Hence AOC-2 is not required to be attached.

22. Managerial

Your company has paid Rs. 3.00 lacs as remuneration to the Managing Director Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta of the Company.

Your Company have not any employee, who was in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits specified in the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

23. Secretarial Audit

A Secretarial Audit Report given by M/s. Bunty Hudda and associates., Practicing Company Secretary (C. P. No.: 11560) is enclosed herewith the Boards Report.

The Board of Directors shall provide explanations or comments on every qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the company secretary in practice in the secretarial audit report.

24. Corporate Governance Certificate

Pursuant to the Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges, a separate section entitled ‘Corporate Governance and the Certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming Compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance has been included in this Annual Report.

25. Code of Conduct

The Board has laid down a Code of Conduct for Board Members and for Senior Management and Employees of the Company ("Code"). All the Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with these Codes. A declaration signed by the Managing Director to this effect is enclosed at the end of this Report.

The Board has also laid down a Code of Conduct for Independent Directors pursuant to section 149(8) and Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 via terms and conditions for appointment of Independent Directors, which is a guide to professional conduct for Independent Directors and is uploaded on the website of the Company.

26. Directors Responsibility Statement

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that—

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year i.e. at 31stMarch, 2018 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had agreed to prepare the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

27. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act, 2013)

The Company has been employing about one woman employee. The Company has in place an Anti harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Act, 2013). Internal Complaint Committee is set up to redress complaints received regularly, is monitored and directly report to the Chairman & Managing Director. There was no compliant received from employee during the financial year from 2015-16 to 2017-18 and hence no complaint is outstanding as on 31.03.2018 for redressal.

28. Web Link of Company

The web address, if any, where annual return referred to in sub-section (3) of section 92 has been placed on www.novapetro.com

29. Acknowledgements

Your Directors express their deep sense of gratitude to the Banks, Central and State Governments and their departments and the local authorities for their continued guidance and support.

We would also like to place on record our sincere appreciation for the dedication, commitment and hard work put in by every member of the GSL Nova Petrochemicals Limited family. The Management is deeply grateful for the confidence and faith that the shareholders have always reposed in them.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

GSL Nova Petrochemicals Limited

Sunil Kumar Gupta

Managing Director

(Din: 00008344)