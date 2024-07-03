Summary

Axita Cotton Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Axita Cotton Private Limited at Ahmedabad on July 16, 2013. Consequent up on the conversion of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Axita Cotton Limited on October 15, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing and finishing of cotton bales.Before incorporating the company, the Promoters, Mr. Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel and Mr. Amitkumar Govindbhai Patel along with other relatives started business under a Partnership Firm named, Aditya Oil Industries in 2007. It was formed to start business of production and trading of Seed cotton (Kapas), Cotton Seed, Cotton Seed Oil, Cotton cake etc and for which land admeasuring area of 5708 Square Meters was acquired at Chattral, Kadi Road, Mehsana. There were 6 oil expeller installed for producing cotton seed oil in Aditya Oil Industries and the firm has an annual capacity of producing approximately 3153.6 MT/ Per annum of cotton seed oil. After two years, firm was successful in making good profits from production and selling cotton seed oil, promoters expanded business by adding corn oil to their product portfolio by installing machineries for corn oil production in the same space of land. In the year 2011, firm acquired land adjacent to existing land at Kadi and set up the cotton Ginning and Pressing Plant, having installed capacity of processing 2628

