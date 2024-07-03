SectorTextiles
Open₹11.03
Prev. Close₹11.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹601.88
Day's High₹11.12
Day's Low₹10.72
52 Week's High₹26.55
52 Week's Low₹10.95
Book Value₹1.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)374.9
P/E31.66
EPS0.35
Divi. Yield0.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.09
19.66
19.66
13.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.48
32.71
16.61
8.72
Net Worth
64.57
52.37
36.27
21.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
618.79
484.41
211.79
123.27
yoy growth (%)
27.74
128.71
71.81
36.61
Raw materials
-525.65
-458.65
-204.31
-117.1
As % of sales
84.94
94.68
96.46
94.99
Employee costs
-1.95
-1.9
-1.23
-0.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.44
0.53
0.69
1.12
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.52
-0.56
-0.42
Tax paid
-1.7
-0.18
-0.22
0.03
Working capital
3.66
-0.16
12.79
4.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.74
128.71
71.81
36.61
Op profit growth
132.21
434.84
-74.32
553.34
EBIT growth
150.14
40.35
-19.13
159.63
Net profit growth
956.99
-23.44
-60.16
4,174.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel
Managing Director
Kushal Nitinbhai Patel
Independent Director
Kunjal Jayantkumar Soni
Independent Director
Vinod Rana
Independent Director
Apeksha Vyas
Independent Director
Dixit Dipakkumar Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shyamsundar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Axita Cotton Ltd
Summary
Axita Cotton Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Axita Cotton Private Limited at Ahmedabad on July 16, 2013. Consequent up on the conversion of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Axita Cotton Limited on October 15, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing and finishing of cotton bales.Before incorporating the company, the Promoters, Mr. Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel and Mr. Amitkumar Govindbhai Patel along with other relatives started business under a Partnership Firm named, Aditya Oil Industries in 2007. It was formed to start business of production and trading of Seed cotton (Kapas), Cotton Seed, Cotton Seed Oil, Cotton cake etc and for which land admeasuring area of 5708 Square Meters was acquired at Chattral, Kadi Road, Mehsana. There were 6 oil expeller installed for producing cotton seed oil in Aditya Oil Industries and the firm has an annual capacity of producing approximately 3153.6 MT/ Per annum of cotton seed oil. After two years, firm was successful in making good profits from production and selling cotton seed oil, promoters expanded business by adding corn oil to their product portfolio by installing machineries for corn oil production in the same space of land. In the year 2011, firm acquired land adjacent to existing land at Kadi and set up the cotton Ginning and Pressing Plant, having installed capacity of processing 2628
The Axita Cotton Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axita Cotton Ltd is ₹374.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Axita Cotton Ltd is 31.66 and 5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axita Cotton Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axita Cotton Ltd is ₹10.95 and ₹26.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Axita Cotton Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 2.60%, 1 Year at -46.03%, 6 Month at -31.37%, 3 Month at -31.92% and 1 Month at -7.75%.
