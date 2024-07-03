iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Axita Cotton Ltd Share Price

10.78
(-2.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.03
  • Day's High11.12
  • 52 Wk High26.55
  • Prev. Close11.07
  • Day's Low10.72
  • 52 Wk Low 10.95
  • Turnover (lac)601.88
  • P/E31.66
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.98
  • EPS0.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)374.9
  • Div. Yield0.68
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Axita Cotton Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

11.03

Prev. Close

11.07

Turnover(Lac.)

601.88

Day's High

11.12

Day's Low

10.72

52 Week's High

26.55

52 Week's Low

10.95

Book Value

1.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

374.9

P/E

31.66

EPS

0.35

Divi. Yield

0.68

Axita Cotton Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

24 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Axita Cotton Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Axita Cotton Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:44 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.92%

Non-Promoter- 2.43%

Institutions: 2.42%

Non-Institutions: 55.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Axita Cotton Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.09

19.66

19.66

13.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.48

32.71

16.61

8.72

Net Worth

64.57

52.37

36.27

21.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

618.79

484.41

211.79

123.27

yoy growth (%)

27.74

128.71

71.81

36.61

Raw materials

-525.65

-458.65

-204.31

-117.1

As % of sales

84.94

94.68

96.46

94.99

Employee costs

-1.95

-1.9

-1.23

-0.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.44

0.53

0.69

1.12

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.52

-0.56

-0.42

Tax paid

-1.7

-0.18

-0.22

0.03

Working capital

3.66

-0.16

12.79

4.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.74

128.71

71.81

36.61

Op profit growth

132.21

434.84

-74.32

553.34

EBIT growth

150.14

40.35

-19.13

159.63

Net profit growth

956.99

-23.44

-60.16

4,174.38

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Axita Cotton Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Axita Cotton Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel

Managing Director

Kushal Nitinbhai Patel

Independent Director

Kunjal Jayantkumar Soni

Independent Director

Vinod Rana

Independent Director

Apeksha Vyas

Independent Director

Dixit Dipakkumar Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shyamsundar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Axita Cotton Ltd

Summary

Axita Cotton Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Axita Cotton Private Limited at Ahmedabad on July 16, 2013. Consequent up on the conversion of the Company from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Axita Cotton Limited on October 15, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing and finishing of cotton bales.Before incorporating the company, the Promoters, Mr. Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel and Mr. Amitkumar Govindbhai Patel along with other relatives started business under a Partnership Firm named, Aditya Oil Industries in 2007. It was formed to start business of production and trading of Seed cotton (Kapas), Cotton Seed, Cotton Seed Oil, Cotton cake etc and for which land admeasuring area of 5708 Square Meters was acquired at Chattral, Kadi Road, Mehsana. There were 6 oil expeller installed for producing cotton seed oil in Aditya Oil Industries and the firm has an annual capacity of producing approximately 3153.6 MT/ Per annum of cotton seed oil. After two years, firm was successful in making good profits from production and selling cotton seed oil, promoters expanded business by adding corn oil to their product portfolio by installing machineries for corn oil production in the same space of land. In the year 2011, firm acquired land adjacent to existing land at Kadi and set up the cotton Ginning and Pressing Plant, having installed capacity of processing 2628
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Axita Cotton Ltd share price today?

The Axita Cotton Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Axita Cotton Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axita Cotton Ltd is ₹374.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Axita Cotton Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Axita Cotton Ltd is 31.66 and 5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Axita Cotton Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axita Cotton Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axita Cotton Ltd is ₹10.95 and ₹26.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Axita Cotton Ltd?

Axita Cotton Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 2.60%, 1 Year at -46.03%, 6 Month at -31.37%, 3 Month at -31.92% and 1 Month at -7.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Axita Cotton Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Axita Cotton Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.93 %
Institutions - 1.96 %
Public - 56.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Axita Cotton Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.