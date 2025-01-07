Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
618.79
484.41
211.79
123.27
yoy growth (%)
27.74
128.71
71.81
36.61
Raw materials
-525.65
-458.65
-204.31
-117.1
As % of sales
84.94
94.68
96.46
94.99
Employee costs
-1.95
-1.9
-1.23
-0.96
As % of sales
0.31
0.39
0.58
0.78
Other costs
-82.15
-19.96
-5.52
-2.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.27
4.12
2.6
1.92
Operating profit
9.02
3.88
0.72
2.83
OPM
1.45
0.8
0.34
2.29
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.52
-0.56
-0.42
Interest expense
-3.29
-2.95
-1.79
-1.95
Other income
0.14
0.13
2.32
0.67
Profit before tax
5.44
0.53
0.69
1.12
Taxes
-1.7
-0.18
-0.22
0.03
Tax rate
-31.37
-34.3
-33.16
3.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.73
0.35
0.46
1.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.73
0.35
0.46
1.15
yoy growth (%)
956.99
-23.44
-60.16
4,174.38
NPM
0.6
0.07
0.21
0.93
