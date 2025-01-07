iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Axita Cotton Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.69
(-0.83%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Axita Cotton Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

618.79

484.41

211.79

123.27

yoy growth (%)

27.74

128.71

71.81

36.61

Raw materials

-525.65

-458.65

-204.31

-117.1

As % of sales

84.94

94.68

96.46

94.99

Employee costs

-1.95

-1.9

-1.23

-0.96

As % of sales

0.31

0.39

0.58

0.78

Other costs

-82.15

-19.96

-5.52

-2.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.27

4.12

2.6

1.92

Operating profit

9.02

3.88

0.72

2.83

OPM

1.45

0.8

0.34

2.29

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.52

-0.56

-0.42

Interest expense

-3.29

-2.95

-1.79

-1.95

Other income

0.14

0.13

2.32

0.67

Profit before tax

5.44

0.53

0.69

1.12

Taxes

-1.7

-0.18

-0.22

0.03

Tax rate

-31.37

-34.3

-33.16

3.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.73

0.35

0.46

1.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.73

0.35

0.46

1.15

yoy growth (%)

956.99

-23.44

-60.16

4,174.38

NPM

0.6

0.07

0.21

0.93

Axita Cotton : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Axita Cotton Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.