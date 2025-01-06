iifl-logo-icon 1
Axita Cotton Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.78
(-2.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Axita Cotton FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.44

0.53

0.69

1.12

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.52

-0.56

-0.42

Tax paid

-1.7

-0.18

-0.22

0.03

Working capital

3.66

-0.16

12.79

4.14

Other operating items

Operating

6.95

-0.34

12.68

4.87

Capital expenditure

0.21

0.13

0.18

-0.94

Free cash flow

7.16

-0.21

12.86

3.93

Equity raised

9.96

22.42

16.17

0.11

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.32

4.44

9.47

13.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.44

26.65

38.51

17.64

