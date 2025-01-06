Axita Cotton Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.44
0.53
0.69
1.12
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.52
-0.56
-0.42
Tax paid
-1.7
-0.18
-0.22
0.03
Working capital
3.66
-0.16
12.79
4.14
Other operating items
Operating
6.95
-0.34
12.68
4.87
Capital expenditure
0.21
0.13
0.18
-0.94
Free cash flow
7.16
-0.21
12.86
3.93
Equity raised
9.96
22.42
16.17
0.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.32
4.44
9.47
13.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.44
26.65
38.51
17.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.