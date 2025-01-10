Axita Cotton Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.09
19.66
19.66
13.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.48
32.71
16.61
8.72
Net Worth
64.57
52.37
36.27
21.82
Minority Interest
Debt
25.32
6.02
0
13.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.21
Total Liabilities
89.89
58.39
36.27
35.98
Fixed Assets
8.89
9.82
3.2
3.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.26
0.24
0.03
0
Networking Capital
74.96
40.2
29.49
22.89
Inventories
19.16
6.96
4.76
8.01
Inventory Days
4.72
Sundry Debtors
38.22
44.15
73.03
71.07
Debtor Days
41.92
Other Current Assets
26.07
11.5
24.21
15.06
Sundry Creditors
-3.29
-14.11
-66.46
-48.53
Creditor Days
28.62
Other Current Liabilities
-5.2
-8.3
-6.05
-22.72
Cash
5.77
8.13
3.55
9.87
Total Assets
89.88
58.39
36.27
35.97
