Axita Cotton Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
284.82
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
284.82
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.06
Total Income
284.88
Total Expenditure
278.46
PBIDT
6.43
Interest
0.56
PBDT
5.87
Depreciation
0.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.52
Deferred Tax
-0.22
Reported Profit After Tax
3.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
34.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.25
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
1.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.