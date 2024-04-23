TO THE MEMBERS OF AXITA COTTON LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Axita Cotton Limited (the ‘Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and a summary of Material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and its Profit and Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statement section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no significant matters that are required to be disclosed here.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and board of directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of the internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

MATERIALITY

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

COMMUNICATION WITH MANAGEMENT

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, we report that Managerial Remuneration has been paid and provided by the company in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act we give in the "Annexure B", the statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extend applicable.

3. Further to our comments in Annexure B as required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" to this report;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts,

i) No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

ii) No funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii) Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

h) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

i) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Mistry & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

F.R.N: - W100683

Malav Shah

Partner

M.NO. 117101

UDIN: 24117101BKBHHS4766

Date: 23/04/2024

Place: Ahmedabad

"ANNEXURE A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF AXITA COTTON LIMITED

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting true and fair view on the financial statements of the company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief we report that:

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Axita Cotton Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control system over Financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Companys Internal Financial Control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Mistry & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

F.R.N: - W100683

Malav Shah

Partner

M.NO. 117101

UDIN: 24117101BKBHHS4766

Date: 23/04/2024

Place: Ahmedabad

"ANNEXURE B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF AXITA COTTON LIMITED

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting true and fair view on the financial statements of the company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full Particulars, including quantitative details and situations, of Property, plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing Particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) Property, plant and Equipments of the Company have been physically verified by the Management in a phased periodic manner, which is in our opinion is reasonable, having regards to size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property, plant and equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physical verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits of thirty-five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. The monthly returns or statements filed by company with the banks are in agreement with the audited books of account of the company.

iii. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to the other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) of the Order is applicable.

(a) The aggregate amount of Loan and Advances provided to Employees during the Year were Rs 9,16,954 and balance outstanding at the end balance sheet date with respect to such loan and advances were Rs 8,74,917.

(b) The terms and Condition of grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) Reporting under clause (iii)(c), (d) and (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to rules made by the central government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section 1 of section 148 of the Act in respect of companys product and are of opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year, since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts Deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed Statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on Account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is Pending Income-tax Act, 1961 Interest u/s 234B 0.84 Lakhs FY 2021-22 Pending with Assessing Officer

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans obtained during the year were applied for the purpose for which they were availed.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries/ associates/ joint ventures and accordingly, paragraphs 3 (ix) (e) and 3 (ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, para 3 (x) (a) of order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) (b) of order is not applicable.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and Explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no Report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xi) (b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, have been received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, Paragraphs 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit Procedure in our opinion, the company has internal audit system Commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and Explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and Payment of financial liabilities, (Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern) other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have investments in subsidiaries/ associates or joint venture companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Mistry & Shah LLP

Chartered Accountants

F.R.N: - W100683

Malav Shah

Partner

M.NO. 117101

UDIN: 24117101BKBHHS4766

Date: 23/04/2024

Place: Ahmedabad