Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Axita Cotton Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024; 2. Appointment of a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-2025. 3. Appointment of an Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-2025. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to the captioned subject, we hereby submit the outcome of the board meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, September 23, 2024, has approved the Allotment of 8,68,94,493 (Eight Crore Sixty Eight Lakh Ninety Four Thousand Four Hundred Ninety Three) Equity Shares of Rs. 1 each as fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares, in the ratio of 1:3 i.e.; One (1) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 1 each for every Three (3) Equity Shares held, to eligible Members whose names appeared in the Register of Members / list of Beneficial Owners provided by the Depositories / RTA as on Friday, September 20, 2024 being the record date fixed for this purpose. Consequently, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 34,77,72,501 divided into 347772501 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each. Read less..

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, September 05, 2024, have inter-alia considered, recommended and approved agenda mentioned in outcome: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Axita Cotton Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024; 2. the proposal of issue of Bonus Shares to the existing Equity Shareholders of the Company; 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Board Recommended the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:3 [i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each for every 3 (Three) fully paid-up Equity Share held as on record date] subject to the approval of Shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 17, 2024 for the Appointment of Independent Director of the Company and other Agendas.

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Axita Cotton Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the approval of financial result for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and other business matter Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved agenda circulated. 1. Considered, approved and taken on record Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 (Financial Results); 2. Considered and approved Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results from Statutory Auditors, Mistry & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants and Declaration by the Company for the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion. 3. Considered, approved and taken on record Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024. 4. Recommended the final Dividend of RS. 0.10/- per equity shares of Rs. 1/- each as final divided for the financial year 2023-2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Final Dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid /dispatched after the Annual General Meeting. 5. Considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Nilesh Hasmukhbhai Kothari (DIN: 10587794) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. April 23, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting 6. Considered and approved Change in designation of Mr. Kushal Nitinbhai Patel (DIN: 06626639) from Non-Executive Director to Managing Director with effect from April 23, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting 7. Considered and approved all other business as per agenda circulated. The requisite disclosure pertaining appointment and change in designation of Directors as required under Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 readwith SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure-I. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, April 23, 2024, have inter-alia, considered and approved agenda circulated Submission of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 alongwith unmodified audit report. Submission of Disclosure of appointment of directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, February 23, 2024, have inter-alia considered, recommended and approved agenda of the Meeting.

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024