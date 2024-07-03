iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lux Industries Ltd Share Price

1,957.25
(-3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,055
  • Day's High2,065.35
  • 52 Wk High2,493
  • Prev. Close2,030.3
  • Day's Low1,951
  • 52 Wk Low 1,071.75
  • Turnover (lac)509.19
  • P/E37.77
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value554.42
  • EPS53.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,885.78
  • Div. Yield0.1
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lux Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2,055

Prev. Close

2,030.3

Turnover(Lac.)

509.19

Day's High

2,065.35

Day's Low

1,951

52 Week's High

2,493

52 Week's Low

1,071.75

Book Value

554.42

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,885.78

P/E

37.77

EPS

53.94

Divi. Yield

0.1

Lux Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lux Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lux Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.19%

Non-Promoter- 5.98%

Institutions: 5.98%

Non-Institutions: 19.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lux Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.26

6.26

6.26

6.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,575.93

1,456.98

1,310.24

1,004.43

Net Worth

1,582.19

1,463.24

1,316.5

1,010.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,938.42

1,202.69

1,137.75

957.96

yoy growth (%)

61.17

5.7

18.76

1.81

Raw materials

-829.61

-527.34

-485.47

-420.43

As % of sales

42.79

43.84

42.66

43.88

Employee costs

-67

-46.81

-37.47

-25.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

366.09

166.96

122.37

92.13

Depreciation

-17.09

-12.39

-9.74

-7.08

Tax paid

-92.72

-40.95

-43.14

-32.48

Working capital

70.29

253.71

104.41

68.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

61.17

5.7

18.76

1.81

Op profit growth

102.72

20.85

30.28

26.6

EBIT growth

109.29

21.87

29.49

25.91

Net profit growth

116.93

59.03

32.83

16.18

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,314.36

2,364.43

2,283.45

1,942.89

1,659.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,314.36

2,364.43

2,283.45

1,942.89

1,659.29

Other Operating Income

9.93

17.37

12.43

9.63

8.51

Other Income

21

18.97

17.04

12.34

6.38

View Annually Results

Lux Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lux Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Ashok Kumar Todi

Managing Director

Pradeep Kumar Todi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Smita Mishra

Independent Director

Rusha Mitra

Executive Director

Rahul Kumar Todi

Executive Director

Saket Todi

Executive Director

Udit Todi

Independent Director

Rajnish Rikhy

Independent Director

Ratnabali Kakkar

Executive Director

Navin Kumar Todi

Independent Director

Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaik

Independent Director

S R Bansal

Independent Director

Shashi Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lux Industries Ltd

Summary

Lux Industries Limited was founded in year 1957 by Mr. Girdhari Lal Todi through the establishment of Biswanath Hosiery Mills. The Company came into existence in July, 1995 and is engaged in manufacturing & sales of knitwears. Over the years, the Company established itself as a leader in the branded innerwear segment in India.The Company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets and works a wholly owned subsidiary with the name of Artimas Fashions Private Limited. The manufacturing units of the Company are located in Kolkata (West Bengal) and Tirupur, in Tamil Nadu and Ludhiana in Punjab. It has more than 1,150 dealers and 7 manufacturing facilities across India. During the year 2017, the Company sub divided its equity shares from Rs10/- each to Rs2/- each in the ratio of 5 shares of Rs2/- each for every 1 share of Rs10/- each.During FY 2018, the Directors had proposed the Composite Scheme of Arrangement under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 for Amalgamation of Transferor Companies i.e. J.M. Hosiery & Co. Limited and Ebell Fashions Private Limited into Transferee Company i.e. Lux Industries Limited. The Appointed Date of the Scheme is April 1, 2018. The Scheme is subject to requisite approvals, including the sanction of the National Company Law Tribunal. During the year 2018-19, the Company invested in 50.87% shares of Altai Industries Private Limited resulting said Private Limited Company becoming Subsidiary of Lux Industrie
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lux Industries Ltd share price today?

The Lux Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1957.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lux Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lux Industries Ltd is ₹5885.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lux Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lux Industries Ltd is 37.77 and 3.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lux Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lux Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lux Industries Ltd is ₹1071.75 and ₹2493 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lux Industries Ltd?

Lux Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.91%, 3 Years at -18.19%, 1 Year at 55.24%, 6 Month at 34.20%, 3 Month at -3.86% and 1 Month at 5.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lux Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lux Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.19 %
Institutions - 5.98 %
Public - 19.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lux Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.