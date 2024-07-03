Summary

Lux Industries Limited was founded in year 1957 by Mr. Girdhari Lal Todi through the establishment of Biswanath Hosiery Mills. The Company came into existence in July, 1995 and is engaged in manufacturing & sales of knitwears. Over the years, the Company established itself as a leader in the branded innerwear segment in India.The Company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets and works a wholly owned subsidiary with the name of Artimas Fashions Private Limited. The manufacturing units of the Company are located in Kolkata (West Bengal) and Tirupur, in Tamil Nadu and Ludhiana in Punjab. It has more than 1,150 dealers and 7 manufacturing facilities across India. During the year 2017, the Company sub divided its equity shares from Rs10/- each to Rs2/- each in the ratio of 5 shares of Rs2/- each for every 1 share of Rs10/- each.During FY 2018, the Directors had proposed the Composite Scheme of Arrangement under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 for Amalgamation of Transferor Companies i.e. J.M. Hosiery & Co. Limited and Ebell Fashions Private Limited into Transferee Company i.e. Lux Industries Limited. The Appointed Date of the Scheme is April 1, 2018. The Scheme is subject to requisite approvals, including the sanction of the National Company Law Tribunal. During the year 2018-19, the Company invested in 50.87% shares of Altai Industries Private Limited resulting said Private Limited Company becoming Subsidiary of Lux Industrie

