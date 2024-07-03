Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹2,055
Prev. Close₹2,030.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹509.19
Day's High₹2,065.35
Day's Low₹1,951
52 Week's High₹2,493
52 Week's Low₹1,071.75
Book Value₹554.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,885.78
P/E37.77
EPS53.94
Divi. Yield0.1
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.26
6.26
6.26
6.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,575.93
1,456.98
1,310.24
1,004.43
Net Worth
1,582.19
1,463.24
1,316.5
1,010.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,938.42
1,202.69
1,137.75
957.96
yoy growth (%)
61.17
5.7
18.76
1.81
Raw materials
-829.61
-527.34
-485.47
-420.43
As % of sales
42.79
43.84
42.66
43.88
Employee costs
-67
-46.81
-37.47
-25.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
366.09
166.96
122.37
92.13
Depreciation
-17.09
-12.39
-9.74
-7.08
Tax paid
-92.72
-40.95
-43.14
-32.48
Working capital
70.29
253.71
104.41
68.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.17
5.7
18.76
1.81
Op profit growth
102.72
20.85
30.28
26.6
EBIT growth
109.29
21.87
29.49
25.91
Net profit growth
116.93
59.03
32.83
16.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,314.36
2,364.43
2,283.45
1,942.89
1,659.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,314.36
2,364.43
2,283.45
1,942.89
1,659.29
Other Operating Income
9.93
17.37
12.43
9.63
8.51
Other Income
21
18.97
17.04
12.34
6.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Ashok Kumar Todi
Managing Director
Pradeep Kumar Todi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Smita Mishra
Independent Director
Rusha Mitra
Executive Director
Rahul Kumar Todi
Executive Director
Saket Todi
Executive Director
Udit Todi
Independent Director
Rajnish Rikhy
Independent Director
Ratnabali Kakkar
Executive Director
Navin Kumar Todi
Independent Director
Kumud Chandra Paricha Patnaik
Independent Director
S R Bansal
Independent Director
Shashi Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lux Industries Ltd
Summary
Lux Industries Limited was founded in year 1957 by Mr. Girdhari Lal Todi through the establishment of Biswanath Hosiery Mills. The Company came into existence in July, 1995 and is engaged in manufacturing & sales of knitwears. Over the years, the Company established itself as a leader in the branded innerwear segment in India.The Company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets and works a wholly owned subsidiary with the name of Artimas Fashions Private Limited. The manufacturing units of the Company are located in Kolkata (West Bengal) and Tirupur, in Tamil Nadu and Ludhiana in Punjab. It has more than 1,150 dealers and 7 manufacturing facilities across India. During the year 2017, the Company sub divided its equity shares from Rs10/- each to Rs2/- each in the ratio of 5 shares of Rs2/- each for every 1 share of Rs10/- each.During FY 2018, the Directors had proposed the Composite Scheme of Arrangement under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 for Amalgamation of Transferor Companies i.e. J.M. Hosiery & Co. Limited and Ebell Fashions Private Limited into Transferee Company i.e. Lux Industries Limited. The Appointed Date of the Scheme is April 1, 2018. The Scheme is subject to requisite approvals, including the sanction of the National Company Law Tribunal. During the year 2018-19, the Company invested in 50.87% shares of Altai Industries Private Limited resulting said Private Limited Company becoming Subsidiary of Lux Industrie
Read More
The Lux Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1957.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lux Industries Ltd is ₹5885.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lux Industries Ltd is 37.77 and 3.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lux Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lux Industries Ltd is ₹1071.75 and ₹2493 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lux Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.91%, 3 Years at -18.19%, 1 Year at 55.24%, 6 Month at 34.20%, 3 Month at -3.86% and 1 Month at 5.31%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.