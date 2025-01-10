Lux Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.26
6.26
6.26
6.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,575.93
1,456.98
1,310.24
1,004.43
Net Worth
1,582.19
1,463.24
1,316.5
1,010.69
Minority Interest
Debt
171.85
230.67
316.3
109.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16
15
11.94
4.2
Total Liabilities
1,770.04
1,708.91
1,644.74
1,124.48
Fixed Assets
344.03
333.42
264.72
203.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
206.19
103.64
61.77
75.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.86
11.06
8.32
0
Networking Capital
1,153.02
1,233.59
1,240.99
659.57
Inventories
636.2
663.88
814.92
463.64
Inventory Days
87.3
Sundry Debtors
719.25
793.48
636.28
453.77
Debtor Days
85.44
Other Current Assets
212.55
162.96
125.17
83.51
Sundry Creditors
-336.85
-317.26
-277.72
-275.4
Creditor Days
51.85
Other Current Liabilities
-78.13
-69.47
-57.66
-65.95
Cash
51.94
27.2
68.94
185.73
Total Assets
1,770.04
1,708.91
1,644.74
1,124.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.