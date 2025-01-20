iifl-logo-icon 1
1,743.65
(0.70%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:19:59 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

61.88

6

Op profit growth

104.25

19.5

EBIT growth

111.45

19.93

Net profit growth

120.84

55.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.47

15.43

13.69

EBIT margin

19.19

14.69

12.99

Net profit margin

13.89

10.18

6.96

RoCE

35.34

21.69

RoNW

7.76

5.8

RoA

6.39

3.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

86.06

66.89

29.39

Dividend per share

0

12.5

2

Cash EPS

91.4

39.71

25.05

Book value per share

363.24

266.89

114.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

20.25

14.01

57.84

P/CEPS

19.07

23.6

67.86

P/B

4.8

3.51

14.8

EV/EBIDTA

11.07

13.67

29.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

6.37

Tax payout

-25.6

-25.06

-35.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.02

125.6

Inventory days

91.14

120.62

Creditor days

-56.19

-70.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-29.46

-12.82

-5.81

Net debt / equity

-0.05

0.31

1.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.13

1.23

2.09

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.63

-43.67

-42.66

Employee costs

-3.57

-4.08

-3.29

Other costs

-34.3

-36.79

-40.34

