|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.88
6
Op profit growth
104.25
19.5
EBIT growth
111.45
19.93
Net profit growth
120.84
55.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.47
15.43
13.69
EBIT margin
19.19
14.69
12.99
Net profit margin
13.89
10.18
6.96
RoCE
35.34
21.69
RoNW
7.76
5.8
RoA
6.39
3.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
86.06
66.89
29.39
Dividend per share
0
12.5
2
Cash EPS
91.4
39.71
25.05
Book value per share
363.24
266.89
114.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.25
14.01
57.84
P/CEPS
19.07
23.6
67.86
P/B
4.8
3.51
14.8
EV/EBIDTA
11.07
13.67
29.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
6.37
Tax payout
-25.6
-25.06
-35.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.02
125.6
Inventory days
91.14
120.62
Creditor days
-56.19
-70.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-29.46
-12.82
-5.81
Net debt / equity
-0.05
0.31
1.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.13
1.23
2.09
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.63
-43.67
-42.66
Employee costs
-3.57
-4.08
-3.29
Other costs
-34.3
-36.79
-40.34
