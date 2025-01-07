Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,938.42
1,202.69
1,137.75
957.96
yoy growth (%)
61.17
5.7
18.76
1.81
Raw materials
-829.61
-527.34
-485.47
-420.43
As % of sales
42.79
43.84
42.66
43.88
Employee costs
-67
-46.81
-37.47
-25.07
As % of sales
3.45
3.89
3.29
2.61
Other costs
-660.05
-440.22
-458.98
-392.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.05
36.6
40.34
41
Operating profit
381.76
188.31
155.81
119.6
OPM
19.69
15.65
13.69
12.48
Depreciation
-17.09
-12.39
-9.74
-7.08
Interest expense
-10.92
-13.16
-25.42
-21.99
Other income
12.34
4.21
1.73
1.61
Profit before tax
366.09
166.96
122.37
92.13
Taxes
-92.72
-40.95
-43.14
-32.48
Tax rate
-25.32
-24.52
-35.25
-35.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
273.37
126.01
79.23
59.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
273.37
126.01
79.23
59.64
yoy growth (%)
116.93
59.03
32.83
16.18
NPM
14.1
10.47
6.96
6.22
