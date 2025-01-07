iifl-logo-icon 1
Lux Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,914.65
(1.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,938.42

1,202.69

1,137.75

957.96

yoy growth (%)

61.17

5.7

18.76

1.81

Raw materials

-829.61

-527.34

-485.47

-420.43

As % of sales

42.79

43.84

42.66

43.88

Employee costs

-67

-46.81

-37.47

-25.07

As % of sales

3.45

3.89

3.29

2.61

Other costs

-660.05

-440.22

-458.98

-392.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.05

36.6

40.34

41

Operating profit

381.76

188.31

155.81

119.6

OPM

19.69

15.65

13.69

12.48

Depreciation

-17.09

-12.39

-9.74

-7.08

Interest expense

-10.92

-13.16

-25.42

-21.99

Other income

12.34

4.21

1.73

1.61

Profit before tax

366.09

166.96

122.37

92.13

Taxes

-92.72

-40.95

-43.14

-32.48

Tax rate

-25.32

-24.52

-35.25

-35.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

273.37

126.01

79.23

59.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

273.37

126.01

79.23

59.64

yoy growth (%)

116.93

59.03

32.83

16.18

NPM

14.1

10.47

6.96

6.22

