Lux Industries Ltd Summary

Lux Industries Limited was founded in year 1957 by Mr. Girdhari Lal Todi through the establishment of Biswanath Hosiery Mills. The Company came into existence in July, 1995 and is engaged in manufacturing & sales of knitwears. Over the years, the Company established itself as a leader in the branded innerwear segment in India.The Company has operations in India and caters to both domestic and international markets and works a wholly owned subsidiary with the name of Artimas Fashions Private Limited. The manufacturing units of the Company are located in Kolkata (West Bengal) and Tirupur, in Tamil Nadu and Ludhiana in Punjab. It has more than 1,150 dealers and 7 manufacturing facilities across India. During the year 2017, the Company sub divided its equity shares from Rs10/- each to Rs2/- each in the ratio of 5 shares of Rs2/- each for every 1 share of Rs10/- each.During FY 2018, the Directors had proposed the Composite Scheme of Arrangement under Section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 for Amalgamation of Transferor Companies i.e. J.M. Hosiery & Co. Limited and Ebell Fashions Private Limited into Transferee Company i.e. Lux Industries Limited. The Appointed Date of the Scheme is April 1, 2018. The Scheme is subject to requisite approvals, including the sanction of the National Company Law Tribunal. During the year 2018-19, the Company invested in 50.87% shares of Altai Industries Private Limited resulting said Private Limited Company becoming Subsidiary of Lux Industries Limited. During the year 2018-19, Company received NOC from SEBI for Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation of Transferor Companies i.e. J.M. Hosiery & Co. Limited and Ebell Fashions Private Limited into Transferee Company i.e. Lux Industries limited and filed the Scheme before the NCLT, with Appointed Date for the Scheme being April 01, 2018. In August 2019, company launched winter wear with hoodies addressing the younger generation aged between 25 and 35. In financial year 2019-20, Altai Industries Private Limited cease to be the subsidiary of company with effect from May 14, 2019.In FY20, the Company launched ONN T-shirts. It launched a scented vest under brand Lux Cozi, the first time in India. The companys winter wear Inferno brand was endorsed by brand ambassadors Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, strengthening offtake. It launched celebrated One8 brand, endorsed by Virat Kohli.. It launched Lux Nitro, a casual wear of T-shirt as product line. Artimas Fashions Pvt. Ltd. was created as a subsidiary of Lux Industries to establish a unique and customized value-chain that would establish and grow its mid-premium business. The subsidiary created independent and dedicated manufacturing capacities to manufacture all the products sold by the One8 brand. The brand launch was facilitated by a completely inorganic new distributor network. In December 2019, the brand was launched across 45 cities on a single day, comprising portfolio innerwear.The Company launched its first exclusive brand outlet of CozyWorld in November 2020. It expanded product portfolio, launched a short womens tunic from 100% rayon that enhanced softness. It launched night suits, side pattern tracks and beginners brassiere under the Lyra brand. It commissioned exclusive buying outlets (CozyWorld) to make retail purchases simpler in FY 2020-21. It merged Ebell Fashions, creating a platform to build around popular womens brand Lyra. It merged J.M. Hosiery and acquired the manufacturing and marketing rights for GenX, a budget-friendly youth brand. It deepened its presence in the premium segment through brands ONN, Lux Premiums (Export) and One8. During the year 2021-22, two major Group Companies were merged with the Company. The Scheme of Amalgamation of J. M. Hosiery & Co Limited (JMHL) and Ebell Fashions Private Limited with the Company was effective from May 01, 2021. Pursuant to the Scheme 48,18,681 equity shares were allotted by the Company on May 8, 2021 to the shareholders of the JMHL & Ebell. The Company engaged in setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kolkatas Hosiery Park in 2022-23. In 2024, it commissioned production facilty in Jagadishpur, West Bengal. It launched the rainwear category under the brand Lux Venus and further launched a childrens innerwear and outerwear category under the brand of Lux Cozi Boyz.