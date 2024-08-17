|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|100
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome Dividend @ 100 % i.e Rs. 2 /- per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Promoters has waived their right to receive the Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Necessary amendment to this effect will be carried out with the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is to inform you that for the purpose of the 29th AGM of the Company and payment of Dividend, the Register & Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.