Board Meeting Outcome Dividend @ 100 % i.e Rs. 2 /- per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Promoters has waived their right to receive the Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Necessary amendment to this effect will be carried out with the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This is to inform you that for the purpose of the 29th AGM of the Company and payment of Dividend, the Register & Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)