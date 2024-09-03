|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|This is to inform you that for the purpose of the 29th AGM of the Company and payment of Dividend, the Register & Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 Annual Report 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Summary of Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 26, 2024 and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
