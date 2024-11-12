iifl-logo-icon 1
Lux Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Lux Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Lux Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024. Board Meeting outcome held on 12 November inter alia to approve unaudited financial statement for half year ended, 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Lux Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting- Approval of the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Amendment in Articles of Association by insertion of Clause 290A. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
Lux Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of Additional Director in the category of Non -Executive - Independent Director of the Company.
Board Meeting31 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Lux Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

