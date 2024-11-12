Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Lux Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024. Board Meeting outcome held on 12 November inter alia to approve unaudited financial statement for half year ended, 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Lux Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting- Approval of the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Amendment in Articles of Association by insertion of Clause 290A. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

Lux Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of Additional Director in the category of Non -Executive - Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024