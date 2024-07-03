Summary

R & B Denims Limited was originally incorporated on November 17, 2010, as R&B Denims Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to R&B Denims Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 8, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Established in 2010, R&B Denims, promoted by the influential RawatKhedia and Borana Groups, stands as a pioneering force in the global textile industry, with a lineage of over 30 years each in their areas of expertise. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Anand Dalmia and Mr. Mangilal Borana, supported by their dedicated sons, these textile powerhouses have achieved unparalleled success, setting international standards in quality and service. The Company is one of the largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers with over 30 million meters capacity of production. The Company has established its footprint in both domestic and global markets and is presently engaged into manufacturing and sale of quality Denim Textile products. The company had decided to invest in sustainable energy through solar energy and wind energy plant respectively. It installed on site solar plant having capacity of 1200 KW and off site wind mill with the capacity of 2.7 MW. The company focused in increasing the production, maintained price competitiveness and have moved up the value chain in

