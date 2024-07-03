iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

R&B Denims Ltd Share Price

82.75
(-5.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90
  • Day's High90
  • 52 Wk High109.9
  • Prev. Close87.89
  • Day's Low80
  • 52 Wk Low 38.05
  • Turnover (lac)19.93
  • P/E40.5
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value18.97
  • EPS2.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)744.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

R&B Denims Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

90

Prev. Close

87.89

Turnover(Lac.)

19.93

Day's High

90

Day's Low

80

52 Week's High

109.9

52 Week's Low

38.05

Book Value

18.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

744.53

P/E

40.5

EPS

2.17

Divi. Yield

0

R&B Denims Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

R&B Denims Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

R&B Denims Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.38%

Non-Promoter- 42.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

R&B Denims Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.99

13.99

13.99

13.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

144.01

65.28

50.3

29.12

Net Worth

162

79.27

64.29

43.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

174.15

257.9

217.35

204.97

yoy growth (%)

-32.47

18.65

6.04

28.91

Raw materials

-139.76

-215.38

-179.81

-173.02

As % of sales

80.25

83.51

82.72

84.41

Employee costs

-7.85

-10.38

-8.51

-8.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.15

4.52

7.02

0.45

Depreciation

-3.68

-4.58

-6.44

-8.18

Tax paid

-1.83

-1.23

-1.17

-0.91

Working capital

-3.23

5.94

18.53

4.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.47

18.65

6.04

28.91

Op profit growth

15.14

-17.01

19.86

7.65

EBIT growth

71.39

-29.21

142.97

-23.57

Net profit growth

153.02

-43.69

-1,388.79

-132.55

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

343.99

253.42

284.4

168.01

253.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

343.99

253.42

284.4

168.01

253.15

Other Operating Income

5.06

9.35

8.82

14.19

3.8

Other Income

3.51

4.7

2.61

1.08

0.25

View Annually Results

R&B Denims Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT R&B Denims Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Amit Kumar Anand Dalmia

Whole-time Director

Deepak Anand Dalmia

Whole-time Director

Ankur Mangilal Borana

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajkumar Mangilal Borana

Independent Director

Anita Pankaj Jain

Independent Director

KANAV ARORA

Independent Director

Krishna Omprakash Agarwal

Independent Director

Radhika Arun Kanodiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sujata Chirag Dudharejiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R&B Denims Ltd

Summary

R & B Denims Limited was originally incorporated on November 17, 2010, as R&B Denims Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to R&B Denims Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 8, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Established in 2010, R&B Denims, promoted by the influential RawatKhedia and Borana Groups, stands as a pioneering force in the global textile industry, with a lineage of over 30 years each in their areas of expertise. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Anand Dalmia and Mr. Mangilal Borana, supported by their dedicated sons, these textile powerhouses have achieved unparalleled success, setting international standards in quality and service. The Company is one of the largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers with over 30 million meters capacity of production. The Company has established its footprint in both domestic and global markets and is presently engaged into manufacturing and sale of quality Denim Textile products. The company had decided to invest in sustainable energy through solar energy and wind energy plant respectively. It installed on site solar plant having capacity of 1200 KW and off site wind mill with the capacity of 2.7 MW. The company focused in increasing the production, maintained price competitiveness and have moved up the value chain in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the R&B Denims Ltd share price today?

The R&B Denims Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of R&B Denims Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R&B Denims Ltd is ₹744.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R&B Denims Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R&B Denims Ltd is 40.5 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R&B Denims Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R&B Denims Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R&B Denims Ltd is ₹38.05 and ₹109.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R&B Denims Ltd?

R&B Denims Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.28%, 3 Years at 30.33%, 1 Year at 104.59%, 6 Month at 30.54%, 3 Month at 16.52% and 1 Month at -1.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R&B Denims Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R&B Denims Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR R&B Denims Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.