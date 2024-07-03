SectorTextiles
Open₹90
Prev. Close₹87.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.93
Day's High₹90
Day's Low₹80
52 Week's High₹109.9
52 Week's Low₹38.05
Book Value₹18.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)744.53
P/E40.5
EPS2.17
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
144.01
65.28
50.3
29.12
Net Worth
162
79.27
64.29
43.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
174.15
257.9
217.35
204.97
yoy growth (%)
-32.47
18.65
6.04
28.91
Raw materials
-139.76
-215.38
-179.81
-173.02
As % of sales
80.25
83.51
82.72
84.41
Employee costs
-7.85
-10.38
-8.51
-8.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.15
4.52
7.02
0.45
Depreciation
-3.68
-4.58
-6.44
-8.18
Tax paid
-1.83
-1.23
-1.17
-0.91
Working capital
-3.23
5.94
18.53
4.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.47
18.65
6.04
28.91
Op profit growth
15.14
-17.01
19.86
7.65
EBIT growth
71.39
-29.21
142.97
-23.57
Net profit growth
153.02
-43.69
-1,388.79
-132.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
343.99
253.42
284.4
168.01
253.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
343.99
253.42
284.4
168.01
253.15
Other Operating Income
5.06
9.35
8.82
14.19
3.8
Other Income
3.51
4.7
2.61
1.08
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Amit Kumar Anand Dalmia
Whole-time Director
Deepak Anand Dalmia
Whole-time Director
Ankur Mangilal Borana
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajkumar Mangilal Borana
Independent Director
Anita Pankaj Jain
Independent Director
KANAV ARORA
Independent Director
Krishna Omprakash Agarwal
Independent Director
Radhika Arun Kanodiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sujata Chirag Dudharejiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by R&B Denims Ltd
Summary
R & B Denims Limited was originally incorporated on November 17, 2010, as R&B Denims Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to R&B Denims Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 8, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Havelli. Established in 2010, R&B Denims, promoted by the influential RawatKhedia and Borana Groups, stands as a pioneering force in the global textile industry, with a lineage of over 30 years each in their areas of expertise. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Anand Dalmia and Mr. Mangilal Borana, supported by their dedicated sons, these textile powerhouses have achieved unparalleled success, setting international standards in quality and service. The Company is one of the largest vertically integrated textile manufacturers with over 30 million meters capacity of production. The Company has established its footprint in both domestic and global markets and is presently engaged into manufacturing and sale of quality Denim Textile products. The company had decided to invest in sustainable energy through solar energy and wind energy plant respectively. It installed on site solar plant having capacity of 1200 KW and off site wind mill with the capacity of 2.7 MW. The company focused in increasing the production, maintained price competitiveness and have moved up the value chain in
Read More
The R&B Denims Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R&B Denims Ltd is ₹744.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R&B Denims Ltd is 40.5 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R&B Denims Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R&B Denims Ltd is ₹38.05 and ₹109.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R&B Denims Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.28%, 3 Years at 30.33%, 1 Year at 104.59%, 6 Month at 30.54%, 3 Month at 16.52% and 1 Month at -1.49%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.