R&B Denims Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
144.01
65.28
50.3
29.12
Net Worth
162
79.27
64.29
43.11
Minority Interest
Debt
32.55
34.25
57.33
46.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.22
1.99
0.72
0
Total Liabilities
196.77
115.51
122.34
89.64
Fixed Assets
45.37
46.95
34.41
30.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.96
22.74
18.71
17.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.39
Networking Capital
87.31
40.37
56.32
36.39
Inventories
18.1
17.34
11.9
9.59
Inventory Days
20.09
Sundry Debtors
49.7
31.94
61.69
41
Debtor Days
85.93
Other Current Assets
50.82
17.5
13.87
13.73
Sundry Creditors
-20.99
-18.89
-19.92
-11.64
Creditor Days
24.39
Other Current Liabilities
-10.32
-7.52
-11.22
-16.29
Cash
2.13
5.47
12.9
3.48
Total Assets
196.77
115.53
122.34
89.65
