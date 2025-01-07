iifl-logo-icon 1
R&B Denims Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

81.49
(0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

174.15

257.9

217.35

204.97

yoy growth (%)

-32.47

18.65

6.04

28.91

Raw materials

-139.76

-215.38

-179.81

-173.02

As % of sales

80.25

83.51

82.72

84.41

Employee costs

-7.85

-10.38

-8.51

-8.75

As % of sales

4.5

4.02

3.91

4.27

Other costs

-12.35

-19.82

-14.19

-10.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.09

7.68

6.53

5.27

Operating profit

14.17

12.31

14.83

12.37

OPM

8.14

4.77

6.82

6.03

Depreciation

-3.68

-4.58

-6.44

-8.18

Interest expense

-3.84

-3.64

-4.52

-4.29

Other income

3.51

0.44

3.15

0.56

Profit before tax

10.15

4.52

7.02

0.45

Taxes

-1.83

-1.23

-1.17

-0.91

Tax rate

-18.06

-27.33

-16.78

-198.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.32

3.29

5.84

-0.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.32

3.29

5.84

-0.45

yoy growth (%)

153.02

-43.69

-1,388.79

-132.55

NPM

4.78

1.27

2.68

-0.22

