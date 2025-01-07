Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
174.15
257.9
217.35
204.97
yoy growth (%)
-32.47
18.65
6.04
28.91
Raw materials
-139.76
-215.38
-179.81
-173.02
As % of sales
80.25
83.51
82.72
84.41
Employee costs
-7.85
-10.38
-8.51
-8.75
As % of sales
4.5
4.02
3.91
4.27
Other costs
-12.35
-19.82
-14.19
-10.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.09
7.68
6.53
5.27
Operating profit
14.17
12.31
14.83
12.37
OPM
8.14
4.77
6.82
6.03
Depreciation
-3.68
-4.58
-6.44
-8.18
Interest expense
-3.84
-3.64
-4.52
-4.29
Other income
3.51
0.44
3.15
0.56
Profit before tax
10.15
4.52
7.02
0.45
Taxes
-1.83
-1.23
-1.17
-0.91
Tax rate
-18.06
-27.33
-16.78
-198.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.32
3.29
5.84
-0.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.32
3.29
5.84
-0.45
yoy growth (%)
153.02
-43.69
-1,388.79
-132.55
NPM
4.78
1.27
2.68
-0.22
