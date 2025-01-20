Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.09
5.11
Op profit growth
29.1
-14.52
EBIT growth
75.07
-16.6
Net profit growth
150.67
-14.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.96
7.66
9.43
EBIT margin
10.94
4.43
5.58
Net profit margin
4.54
1.28
1.58
RoCE
19
10.72
RoNW
5.32
2.23
RoA
1.97
0.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.31
2.5
3.24
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.22
-3.75
-4.18
Book value per share
30.8
24.75
28.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.12
2.58
2.73
P/CEPS
6.69
-1.71
-2.11
P/B
0.26
0.26
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
4.58
5.59
5.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.97
-34.45
-31.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.05
58.94
Inventory days
44.6
40.54
Creditor days
-32.92
-27.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.46
-1.88
-1.95
Net debt / equity
1.48
1.91
1.79
Net debt / op. profit
2.52
3.37
3.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.69
-76.34
-76.92
Employee costs
-5.89
-5.52
-5.7
Other costs
-9.44
-10.46
-7.93
