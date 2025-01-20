iifl-logo-icon 1
R&B Denims Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.09

5.11

Op profit growth

29.1

-14.52

EBIT growth

75.07

-16.6

Net profit growth

150.67

-14.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.96

7.66

9.43

EBIT margin

10.94

4.43

5.58

Net profit margin

4.54

1.28

1.58

RoCE

19

10.72

RoNW

5.32

2.23

RoA

1.97

0.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.31

2.5

3.24

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.22

-3.75

-4.18

Book value per share

30.8

24.75

28.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.12

2.58

2.73

P/CEPS

6.69

-1.71

-2.11

P/B

0.26

0.26

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

4.58

5.59

5.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.97

-34.45

-31.92

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

88.05

58.94

Inventory days

44.6

40.54

Creditor days

-32.92

-27.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.46

-1.88

-1.95

Net debt / equity

1.48

1.91

1.79

Net debt / op. profit

2.52

3.37

3.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.69

-76.34

-76.92

Employee costs

-5.89

-5.52

-5.7

Other costs

-9.44

-10.46

-7.93

