R&B Denims Ltd Cash Flow Statement

R&B Denims FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.15

4.52

7.02

0.45

Depreciation

-3.68

-4.58

-6.44

-8.18

Tax paid

-1.83

-1.23

-1.17

-0.91

Working capital

-3.23

5.94

18.53

4.65

Other operating items

Operating

1.4

4.64

17.92

-3.98

Capital expenditure

-25.99

30.65

0.28

-23.01

Free cash flow

-24.58

35.29

18.2

-26.99

Equity raised

41.45

39.27

32.08

32.97

Investing

-2.08

5.78

2.92

-1.67

Financing

11.07

40.1

47.08

15.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.85

120.45

100.29

19.74

