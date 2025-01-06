R&B Denims Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.15
4.52
7.02
0.45
Depreciation
-3.68
-4.58
-6.44
-8.18
Tax paid
-1.83
-1.23
-1.17
-0.91
Working capital
-3.23
5.94
18.53
4.65
Other operating items
Operating
1.4
4.64
17.92
-3.98
Capital expenditure
-25.99
30.65
0.28
-23.01
Free cash flow
-24.58
35.29
18.2
-26.99
Equity raised
41.45
39.27
32.08
32.97
Investing
-2.08
5.78
2.92
-1.67
Financing
11.07
40.1
47.08
15.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.85
120.45
100.29
19.74
