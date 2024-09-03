|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 4. Appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for scrutinizingremote voting and voting during AGM of the Company. The e-voting facility shall start from Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. and shall be end on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 14th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting Results with Scrutinizers Report of 14th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.