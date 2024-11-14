Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

R&B Denims Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 03.00 PM at the registered office of the company at Block No. 467 Sachin Palsana Road, Palsana, Surat-394315, inter-alia; Considered and Approved Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024.Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. The Board meeting commenced at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 06:40 P.M. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

R&B Denims Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. In this connection, we wish to inform you that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. The company will inform the Stock Exchange revised date of Board Meeting, as per the prescribed timelines under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at Block No. 467 Sachin Palsana Road, Palsana, Surat-394315 transacted the businesses as annexed herewith

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

R&B Denims Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Block No. 467 Sachin Palsana Road, Palsana, Surat- 394315, have inter alia discussed and approved major businesses. The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 06.20 p.m. This is for your information and record. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Friday, July 05, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office have: 1. Considered and accepted the resignation of M/s. Hiral Mehta & Co., as Internal Auditor of the company. 2. Considered the appointment of M/s. Mahesh Kumar Mittal & Co., as an Internal Auditor of the company for the term of 5 years starting from 2024-25 to 2028-29. The Meeting of Board of Directors concluded at 04.15 pm. Kindly take the above information on your record and oblige.

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Block No. 467 Sachin Palsana Road, Palsana, Surat, Gujarat, India, 394315 have: 1. Considered and accepted the resignation of M/s. Pradeep K. Singhi & Associates, as Statutory Auditors of the company. 2. Recommended the appointment of M/s. R P R & Co., as Statutory Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25 till the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on 27/06/2024 recommended the appointment of M/s. RPR & Co. as the statutory auditor due to resignation of previous auditor.

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 6 May 2024

R&B Denims Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors Meeting held on Wednesday, 15th May, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Block No. 467, Sachin Palsana Road, Palsana, Surat -394315, have interalia discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Approved the appointment of M/s V. M. Patel & Associates, Practicing Cost Accountants of Surat, as Cost Auditors for the purpose of cost audit of the Company for financial year 2024- 25. The Board meeting concluded at 07:15 P.M. The company on it board meeting held on 15/05/2024 considered and approved its financial results for the quarter and year ended March, 2024 and approved the appointment of cost auditor for the FY 2024-25 Appointment of Cost auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that there is change in internal auditors of the company pursuant to Board meeting held on 30.03.2024

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today, i.e. On March 12, 2024 has allotted 2,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 02/- each upon conversion / exchange of equal number of warrants

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 26 Feb 2024

R&B Denims Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. And decide day date time and venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company and to approve its draft notice. 2. And decide cut off dates for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). 3. The increase in remuneration of Mr. Parkin Khushmanbhai Jariwala Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 4. Appointment of Scrutinizer PCS Ranjit Binod Kejriwal of the Company for the purpose of voting in EGM. This is to inform you that under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 01st March, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at its registered office of the company. 1. Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the company will be called upon and held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company. 2.The Cut-Off date would be Friday, March 22, 2024 for Evoting Purpose. The E voting facility shall start from Tuesday, 26th March, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. and shall end on Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. 3. Increased the remuneration of Mr. Parkin Khushmanbhai Jariwala, Chief Financial Officer of the company to Rs. 75,000/- (Rupees seventy-five thousand) per month. 4. Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary has been appointed as a Scrutinizer for scrutinizing Remote E-voting and voting through Ballot on the EGM of the Company. The Board meeting concluded at 03.15 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

R&B Denims Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Tuesday, 06th February, 2023 at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Block No. 467 Sachin Palsana Road, Palsana, Surat-394315, have interalia discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. Limited Review report and Financial results are enclosed herewith. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m and concluded at 5.20 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024