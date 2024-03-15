To

The Board of Directors of R & B Denims Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of R & B Denims Limited ("The Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Change in Equity and the Cash Flow statement for the year then ended and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind As") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024 and its profit and total comprehensive income and change in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics Issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income of the Company and other financial Information in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other Irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, Implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of

the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to Issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material If, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to Influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3Xi) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial results or, If such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Results.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report), Order, 2020 as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act and on basis of such checks of books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

2.1 We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

2.2 In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company as far as appears from our examination of those books.

2.3 The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss statement (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and the statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

2.4 In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

2.5 On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director under section 164(2) of the Act.

2.6 With respect to the adequacy of financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operative effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

2.7 With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

2.8 With respect to the others matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the companies (audit and auditors) rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

(i) There were no pending litigations which would impact the financial position of the company.

(ii) The company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the company.

(iv) (i) As per managements representation, no funds other than disclosed by way of notes to accounts have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall,

whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever 63 by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) As per managements representation, There were no funds which have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) The representation received from the company under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above does not contain any material mis-statement.

(iv) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that:

The company has modified the existing software to configurator the audit trail. However, it was observed that company runs three models in software i.e. Finance, Sales and Material management and audit trailed was found configured in Finance Model only. The audit trail feature was enabled in one module through-out the audit period.

All transactions recorded are covered in the audit trail feature. However it was observed that few transactions are still left out from this trail. The same was communicated to management, and they are working on the same to rectify.

By implementing proper authorization controls, organizations can mitigate the risk of unauthorized access, data breaches, and potential misuse of information. It was observed that, any member of account team can pass, edit or alter any entry in books and same was communicated to the management. As informed by the management, proper authorization configuration into the software is under process.

The audit trail has been preserved as per statutory requirements for record retention. The backup of all data is found taken on daily basis to the server and on cloud.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in Internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguard.

Other Matters

The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the published unaudited year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subjected to a limited review by us, as required under the listing Regulations.

For, Pradeep K. Singhi & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 126027W

Sd/- (Pradeep Kumar Singhi) Place: Surat Partner Date: 15th May, 2024 M. No. 024612 UDIN:24024612BKATDV7626

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

In respect of the Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of our report to the Members of R & B Denims Ltd ("the company") for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report on following matters:

(i) (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including Quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not own any of intangible Asset.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified at regular intervals. No, material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets). Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. No material discrepancies of 10% or more aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, The CC limit of 10 Cr had been sanctioned in FY 2021-22 but the same has been disbursed on 3rd May, 2023. No new working capital loan sanctioned in financial year under audit.

The quarterly statements are in agreement with books of accounts of the company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investment in a partnership Firm and granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in limited liability partnership.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans to other parties as below:

Aggregate amount during the year - Others 40,30,25,000 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Others 35,52,36,145.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been regular. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given and advances in the nature of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no loan falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted Rs. 40,30,25,000 in nature of loan repayable on demand. No loans are granted to promoters and Related parties.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the publicwithin the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has maintained cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act.

(vii) (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with appropriate authorities during the year. There are no undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for the period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

1. The case of the Company stands pending before Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) for payment of custom duty. The amount of custom duty involved is Rs. 1,93,179/- which is contingent in nature.

2. The Appeal of the Company stands pending before Commissioner of Appeals (Income Tax) for F.Y. 2017-18. The amount of tax liability reflected on e-filling portal as outstanding demand after adjusting refunds is Rs. 21,19,496 (And accrued interest Rs. 8,37,513) which is contingent in nature.

3. The Appeal of the Company stands pending before Commissioner of Appeals (Income Tax) for F.Y. 2015-16. The amount of tax liability reflected on e-filling portal as outstanding demand is isRs. 2,93,508 which is contingent in nature.

4. Under the scheme of Vivaad se Vishwas, form 5 have been issued by authorities and it is closed. However, the effect of Rs. 6,64,13,710/- for F.Y. 2015-16, and the effect of Rs. 89,88,832/- for F.Y. 2013-14 in the same scheme were pending to get cleared from the Income Tax Department.

5. The Company has Finalised GST Audit Notice (ADT-01) Conducted by the GST Departmental Audit Authority U/s 65 of CGST 2017 for the period of July, 2017 to March 2022. The Company has Received Demand of Rs. 47, 57,046. In the said GST Audit Notice the Company has Received Final Audit report (ADT-02) from the GST Department vide Reference no GST/300/2023-24 Dated 15.03.2024. Moreover, in respect of availed of Input Tax credit Service of effluent treatment and waste water treatment Input of Service (CGST and SGST) for Rs.43, 66,118/- has not been agreed by company and appeal for the same is done before the Deputy/Assistant Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Division-V, Surat .

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the F.Y. 2023-24 issue and allotment of 2,00,00,000 Fully Convertible Warrants ("Warrants") of Rs.32/-Non-Promoter/Public Category respectively in terms of Regulation 28(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements). The company has realized the 25% upfront money amounting to Rs. 16,00,00,000/- on or before October 12, 2023 against the allotment of 2,00,00,000 warrants at the price of Rs.32 per warrant and further the company has also realized the balance 75% allotment monies amounting to Rs.48,00,00,000/-, from the bank account of the respective allottees on or before March, 12, 2024 against allotment of the 2,00,00,000 equity shares on conversion of the 2,00,00,000 warrants from the applicants of the aforesaid shares.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to account as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) & (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred to the special account as on the date of our audit report. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) There have been no qualification or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For, Pradeep K. Singhi & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 126027W

Sd/- (Pradeep Kumar Singhi) Place: Surat Partner Date: 15th May, 2024 M. No. 024612 UDIN:24024612BKATDV7626

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of R & B Denims Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For, Pradeep K. Singhi & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN: 126027W

Sd/- (Pradeep Kumar Singhi) Place: Surat Partner Date: 15th May, 2024 M. No. 024612 UDIN:24024612BKATDV7626

Notes to the financial statements For the year ended March 31, 2024

(Rs in Lakhs, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)

(1) THE COMPANY OVERVIEW:

R & B Denims Ltd. is a Listed Public Limited Company incorporated and domiciled in India, having its registered office at Block No. 467, Palsana - Sachin Highway, Gujarat, India. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of quality Denim Textile products. The company caters both domestic and international markets.

(2) BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Statement of compliance and basis of preparation

These financial statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting. Standards (Ind AS)prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules as amended from time to time, the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Companies Act1) as applicable and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SeBI").

Accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these financial statements.

All amounts included in the financial statements are reported in lakhs of Indian rupees except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding off, the numbers presented throughout the document may not add up precisely to the totals and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

i Basis of measurement

These financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis and on a historical cost convention and on an accrual basis, except for the following material items which have been measured at fair value as required by relevant Ind AS;

o The defined benefit asset(liability) is as the present value of defined benefit obligation less fair value of plan assets and ? Financial instruments classified as fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL).

Use of estimates and judgment

The preparation of the financial statements in accordance with Ind AS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from those estimates.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to i accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised i and in any future periods affected. In particular, information about significant areas of

i estimation, uncertainty and critical judgment in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized in financial statements are ! included in the following notes:

* • Useful lives of Property, plant and equipment [Note L]

• Measurement of defined benefit obligations [Note D]

• Provision for inventories [Note J]

• Measurement and likelihood of occurrence of provisions and contingencies [Note P]

• Deferred taxes [Note E]

(3) MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies, as set out in the following paragraphs of this note, have been consistently applied, to all the periods presented in these standalone financial statements except where a newly issued accounting standard is initially adopted or a revision to an existing accounting standard requires a change in the accounting policy. The Company adopted Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Amendments to Ind AS 1) from 1 April , 2023.Although the amendments did not result in any changes in the accounting policies themselves, they impacted the accounting policy information disclosed in the standalone financial statements. The amendments require the disclosure of material rather than ; significant accounting policies. The amendments also provide guidance on the : application of materiality to disclosure of accounting policies, assisting entities to provide I useful, entity-specific accounting policy information that users need to understand other \ information in the financial statements. i

i (A) Current and non-current classification

The assets and liabilities reported in the balance sheet are classified on a "current/non-current basis".

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are classified as non-current assets and liabilities.

Based on the nature of products and the time between the acquisition of assets for processing and their realisation in cash and cash equivalents, the company has ascertained its operating cycle as 12 months for the purpose of current/non-current classification of assets and liabilities.

j (B) Fair value measurement

j All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial : statements are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement asa whole:

• Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) prices in active market for identical assets or liabilities.

i o Level 2 (if level 1 feed is not available/appropriate) - Valuation techniques : for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value- measurement is directly or indirectly observable.

; Level 3 (if level 1 and 2 feed is not available/appropriate) - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable.

For financial assets and liabilities maturing within one year from the Balance Sheet date and which are not carried at fair value, the carrying amount approximates fair value due to the short maturity of these instruments.

(C) Revenue recognition:

Revenue is recognized upon transfer of control of promised products or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration we expect to receive in exchange for those products or services.

For allocating the transaction price, the Company has measured the revenue in respect of each performance obligation of a contract at its relative standalone selling price. The price that is regularly charged for an item when sold separately is the best evidence of its standalone selling price. In cases where the company is unable to determine the standalone selling price, the company uses the expected cost plus margin approach in estimating the standalone selling price.

The company accounts for volume discounts and pricing incentives to customers as a reduction of revenue based on the ratable allocation of the discounts/ incentives to each of the underlying performance obligation that corresponds to the progress by the customer towards earning the discount/ incentive. If it is probable that the criteria for the discount will not be met, or if the amount thereof cannot be estimated reliably, then discount is not recognized until the payment is probable and the amount can be estimated reliably. The company recognizes changes in the estimated amount of obligations for discounts in the period in which the change occurs.

Interest Income

Interest income is accrued on a time proportion basis, by reference to the principal outstanding and effective interest rate applicable.

Dividend income

Dividends are recognized in Statement of Profit and Loss only when the right to receive payment is established, it is probable that the economic benefits associated with the dividend will flow to the Company, and the amount of the dividend can be measured reliably.

Trade receivables and Contract Balances

The company classifies the right to consideration in exchange for deliverables as either a receivable or as unbilled revenue.

A receivable is a right to consideration that is unconditional upon passage of time. Revenues in excess of billings is recorded as unbilled revenue and is classified as a financial liability for these cases as right to consideration is unconditional upon passage of time.

j (D) Employee Benefits: i Short-term obligations

All employee benefits payable wholly within twelve months of rendering services are classified as short term employee benefits. Benefit such as salaries, wages etc. are recognized in period in which the employee renders the related services. A liability is recognized for the amount expected to be paid when there is a present legal or constructive obligation to pay this amount as a result of past service provided by the employee and the obligation can be estimated reliably.

Defined contribution plans

Contributions to defined contribution schemes such as employees state insurance, provident fund, labour welfare fund etc. are charged as an expense based on the amount of contribution required to be made as and when services are rendered by the employees. The Company is a member of recognized Provident Fund scheme established under The Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Act, 1952 by the Government of India. The Company is contributing 12% of Salary & Wages of eligible employees under the scheme every month. The amount of contribution is being deposited each and every month. The contribution paid or payable under the scheme is recognized during the period under which the employee renders the related services. The above benefits are classified as Defined Contribution Schemes as the Company has no further defined obligations beyond the monthly contributions.

Defined Benefit Plans

In accordance with the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, applicable for Indian companies, the Company provides for a lump sum payment to eligible employees, at retirement or termination of employment based on the last drawn salary and years of employment with the Company. The Companys obligation in respect of the gratuity plan, which is a defined benefit plan, is provided for based on actuarial valuation using the projected unit credit method. The Company recognizes actuarial gains and losses in other comprehensive income, net of taxes.

{E) Taxes:

! Income Tax & Deferred Tax

; Tax expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax. Income tax expense

: is recognized in net profit in the Statement of Profit and Loss except to the extent

: that it relates to items recognized in other comprehensive income in which case

; the tax also recognized in other comprehensive income and except to the extent

that it relates to items recognized directly in equity. The tax currently payable is based on taxable profit for the period. Taxable profit differs from net profit as reported in the statement of profit and loss because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. Current income tax for current and prior periods is recognized at the amount expected to be paid to or recovered from the tax authorities, using the tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or

i substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and are reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that the related tax benefit will be realized.

Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are measured using tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the Balance Sheet date and are expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect of changes in tax rates on deferred income tax assets and liabilities is recognized as income or expense in the period that includes the enactment or the substantive enactment date. A deferred income tax asset is recognized to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences and tax losses can be utilized.

Current tax and deferred tax shall be recognised outside profit or loss if the tax relates to items that are recognised, in the same or a different period, outside profit or loss. Therefore, current tax and deferred tax that relates to items that are recognised, in the same or a different period:

a) in other comprehensive income, shall be recognised in other comprehensive income.

b) directly in equity, shall be recognised directly in equity.

Appendix C to Ind AS 12, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments:

Appendix C to Ind AS 12 clarifies the accounting for uncertainties in income taxes. The interpretation is to be applied to the determination of taxable profit (tax loss), tax bases, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and tax rates, when there is uncertainty over income tax treatments under Ind AS 12. The adoption of Appendix C to Ind AS 12 did not have any material impact on the standalone financial, statements of the Company.

Sales/ value added taxes/ Service tax/ Goods and service tax (GST) paid on acquisition of assets or on incurring expenses

Expenses and assets are recognised net of the amount of sales/ value added taxes/ GST paid, except:

e When the tax incurred on a purchase of assets or services is not recoverable from the taxation authority, in which case, the tax paid is recognised as part of the cost of acquisition of the asset or as part of the expense item, as applicable

o When receivables and payables are stated with the amount of tax included the net amount of tax recoverable from, or payable to, the taxation authority is included as part of receivables or payables in the balance sheet.

(F) Leases:

The Company determines that a contract is or contains a lease, if the contract conveys right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for a consideration. At the inception of a contract which is or contains a lease, the Company recognises lease liability at the present value of the future lease

payments for non-cancellable period of a lease which is not short term in nature except for lease of low value items. The future lease payments for such noncancellable period is discounted using the Companys incremental borrowing rate.

No disclosure is required considering immaterial effect on the financial statement as whole.

(G) Foreign Currency:

Functional and presentation currency

The financial statements are presented in Indian Rupees (INR), which is the functional currency of the Company and the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates.

Foreign currency transactions

• Foreign-currency denominated monetary assets and liabilities are translated into the relevant functional currency at exchange rates in effect at the Balance Sheet date. The gains or losses resulting from such translations are included in net profit in the Statement of Profit and Loss. Nonmonetary assets and non-monetary liabilities denominated in a foreign currency and measured at fair value are translated at the exchange rate prevalent at the date when the fair value was determined. Nonmonetary assets and non- monetary liabilities denominated in a foreign currency and measured at historical cost are translated at the exchange rate prevalent at the date of the transaction.

• Transaction gains or losses realized upon settlement of foreign currency

. transactions are included in determining net profit for the period in which the

;

transaction is settled. Revenue, expense and cash-flow items denominated

in foreign currencies are translated into the relevant functional currencies j using the exchange rate in effect on the date of the transaction.

(H) Cash & cash equivalents:

For the purpose of presentation in the Statement of Cash Flows, Cash and Cash Equivalents includes cash in hand, balances with the banks that are readily - : convertible into cash and which are subject fo an insignificant risk of changes in value.

(I) Earnings Per Share:

Basic and Diluted earnings/ (loss) per share are calculated by dividing the net profit / (loss) for the period attributable to equity shareholders (after deducting preference dividends and attributable taxes) by the weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the period. The weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the period are adjusted for any bonus shares ; issued during the period and also after the balance sheet date but before the date

j the financial statements are approved by the board of directors.

, (J) Inventories:

j Inventories consist of raw materials, stores & spares, work-in-progress, stock-intrade and finished goods. Inventories are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value (NRV) except for raw materials which is valued at cost.

Cost of raw materials and stores & spares includes cost of purchases and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition.

Cost of work-in-progress and finished goods includes direct materials, labor and proportion of manufacturing overheads based on the normal operating capacity, wherever applicable.

Cost of stock-in-trade includes cost of purchase and other costs incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition.

. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business,

less estimated costs of completion and estimated costs necessary to make the sale. However, materials and other items held for use in the production of inventories are not written down below cost if the finished products in which they will be used are expected to be sold at or above cost, except in case of samples, fants & cut pieces.

i (K) Financial instruments:

i A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one

!

entity and a financial liability or equity instrument of another entity.

Financial assets and liabilities are recognized when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of theinstrument.

Financial assets:

Classification

The Company classifies its financial assets in the following measurement categories:

• those to be measured subsequently at fair value (either through other comprehensive income, or through the Statement of Profit and Loss), and

• Those measured at amortized cost.

The classification depends on the entitys business model for managing the financial I assets and the contractual terms of the cash flows.

i

i Initial recognition and measurement

! Financial assets are recognized when the Company becomes a party to the j contractual provisions of the instrument. Financial assets are recognized initially at

1

fair value plus or minus, in the case of financial assets not recorded at fair value through Profit and Loss, transaction costs that are attributable to the acquisition of the financial asset. Transaction costs of financial assets carried at fair value through Profit and Loss are expensed in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

I Subsequent measurement

! After initial recognition, financial assets are measured at:

Debt instruments

Debt instruments are subsequently measured at amortized cost, fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) or fair value through Profit and Loss (FVTPL)

till de-recognition on the basis of (i) the entitys business model for managing the financial assets and (ii) the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial asset.

Amortised cost:

Assets that are held for collection of contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest are measured at amortized cost. A gain or loss on a debt investment that is subsequently measured at amortized cost is recognized in the Statement of Profit and Loss when the asset is i derecognized or impaired. Interest income from these financial assets is included ! in other income using the effective interest rate method.

i

: Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI):

Assets that are held for collection of contractual cash flows and for selling the financial assets, where the assets cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest, are measured at FVOCI. Movements in the carrying amount are taken through OCI, except for the recognition of impairment gains or losses, interest : revenue and foreign exchange gains and losses which are recognized in the

: Statement of Profit and Loss. When the financial asset is derecognized, the

: cumulative gain or loss previously recognized in OCI is reclassified from equity to

Statement of Profit and Loss and recognized in other gains/ (losses). Interest income from these financial assets is included in other income using the effective interest rate method.

Fair Value Through Profit and Loss (FVTPL):

Assets that do not meet the criteria for amortized cost or FVOCI are measured at FVTPL. A gain or loss on a debt investment that is subsequently measured at FVTPL is recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss in the period in which it arises. Interest income from these financial assets is recognised in the Statement of Profit and i Loss.

Equity instruments

All equity investments in scope of Ind AS 109 are measured at fair value. Equity instruments which are held for trading are classified as at FVTPL. For all other equity instruments, the Company decides to classify the same either as at FVTOCI or FVTPL.

The Company makes such election on an instrument-by-instrument basis. The classification is made on initial recognition and is irrevocable.

If the Company decides to classify an equity instrument as at FVTOCI, then all fair value changes on the instrument, excluding dividends, are recognized in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI). There is no recycling of the amounts from OCI to Statement of Profit and Loss, even on sale of such investments.

Equity instruments included within the FVTPL category are measured at fair value with all changes recognized in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

Financial liabilities:

Initial recognition and measurement

Financial liabilities are initially measured at its fair value plus or minus, in the case of a financial liability not at FVTPL, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the issue/origination of the financial liability.

Subsequent measurement

Financial liabilities are classified as measured at amortized cost or FVTPL. A financial liability is classified as at FVTPL if it is classified as held for trading, or it is a derivative or it is designated as such on initial recognition. Financial liabilities at FVTPL are measured at fair value and net gains and losses, including any interest expense, are recognized in statement of profit and loss. Other financial liabilities are subsequently measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses are recognized in Statement of profit and loss. Any gain or loss on de-recognition is also recognized in statement of Profit and Loss.

De-recognition

A financial liability is derecognized when the obligation specified in the contract is discharged, cancelled or expires.

(L) Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE)

Items of Property, plant and equipment are acquired or constructed are initially recognized at historical cost net of recoverable taxes, duties, trade discounts and rebates, less accumulated depreciation, amortisation and impairment loss, if any. The historical cost of Property, plant and equipment comprises of its purchase price, borrowing costs and adjustment arising for exchange rate variations attributable to - the assets, including any cost directly attributable to bringing the assets to their working condition for their intended use. The estimated useful lives and amortisation period is reviewed at the end of each reporting period. Properties held are used for business purpose only and whenever it will be probable we will recognise as an investment property.

Capital Work-in-Progress represents Property, plant and equipment that are not ready for their intended use as at the reporting date.

Subsequent costs are included in the assets carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when itis probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured reliably.

The Company identifies and determines cost of each component/part of the plant and equipment separately, if the component/part has a cost which is significant to the total cost of the plant and equipment and has useful lives that is materially different from that of the remaining plant and equipment.

The carrying amount of any component accounted for as a separate asset is derecognised when replaced. All other repairs and maintenance are charged to the Statement of Profit and Loss during the year in which they are incurred.

Gains and losses arising from de-recognition of PPE are measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss when the asset is derecognized.

Depreciation methods, estimated useful lives and residual values

Depreciation is provided on written down value basis using the rates arrived at based on the useful lives prescribed under Schedule II to Companies Act, 2013.

Estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation methods are reviewed annually, taking into account commercial and technological obsolescence as well as normal wear and tear and adjusted prospectively, if appropriate.

Advances paid towards the acquisition of PPE outstanding at each Balance Sheet date is classified as capital advances under Other non-current assets and cost of assets not put to use before such date are disclosed under Capital work-in progress.

The estimated useful lives of assets are as follows:

Category Estimated Useful life Buildings 60 years Plant and machinery 5 to15 years Computer equipment and software 3 to 6 years Office Equipment 5 to 15 years Vehicle 3 to 5 years Electrification 10 Years

, (M) Intangible assets

j Intangible assets purchased including acquired in a business combination are

j measured at cost of acquisition as at the date of acquisition. Following initial

i recognition, intangible assets are carried at cost less accumulated amortization and impairment losses, if any.

: (N) Government Grants

Government grants are initially measured at amount receivable from the : Government and are recognized on an accrual basis only if there is reasonable

I assurance that they will be received and the company will comply with the conditions associated with the grant and for those grants which are uncertain are not recognized unless there is reasonable assurance of the same.

i - In case of capital grants, they are then recognized in Statement of Profit and Loss on a systematic basis over the useful life of the asset.

- In case of grants that compensate the Company for expenses incurred are recognized in Statement of Profit and Loss on a systematic basis in the periods in which the expenses are recognized.

Export benefits available under prevalent schemes are accrued in the year in which the goods are exported and there is no uncertainty in receiving the same.

(O) Segment reporting

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker. The chief operating decision-maker, is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments and makes strategic decisions. Refer Note 28 for segment information presented.

(P) Provisions and Contingent Liabilities

A provision is recognised when the company has a present obligation as a result of past events and it is probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation, in respect of which a reliable estimate can be made. Provisions are not discounted to their present value and are determined based on best estimates required to settle the obligation at the balance sheet date.

; A contingent liability is a possible obligation that arises from past events whose existence will be confirmed by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more . uncertain future events beyond the control of the company or a present obligation that is not recognized because it is not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation. A contingent liability also arises in extremely rare cases where there is a liability that cannot be recognized because it cannot be measured reliably.

(Q) Borrowing Costs

Borrowing costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or construction of a qualifying asset are capitalised as part of the cost of that asset till such time the asset is ready for its intended use. A qualifying asset is an asset that necessarily takes a substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use.

Other borrowing costs are recognized as an expense in the period in which they are accrued / incurred.

:

Cash flows are reported using the Indirect Method, as set out in Ind AS 7 Statement of Cash Flow, whereby profit for the year is adjusted for the effects of transaction of non-cash nature, any deferrals or accruals of past or future operating cash receipts or payments and item of income or expenses associated with investing or financing cash flows. The cash flows from operating, investing and financing I activities of the Company are segregated.

(S) Investments in Subsidiaries:

Companys investment includes investment in RB Industries which is a partnership firm and having its registered office at Plot No. B-11/2 & B-11/3, Hojiwala Industrial Estate Road No.11, SUSML, Surat and company have control over the firm at the year-end 31st March 2024. Investments are carried at cost and at the end of each reporting period any addition made and share of profit of the partnership firm is added to the cost and any withdrawal of investment by the company and share of loss of the partnership firm is deducted.

The Company has invested in a partnership firm, "Ricon Industries" on 1st September, 2023. The Company is holding 20% share of profit in partnership firm. As per the provision of Ind AS, Ricon Industries is considered as subsidiary Partnership Firm of the company. Company have control over the firm at the year- end 31st March 2024. Investments are carried at cost and at the end of each reporting period any addition made and share of profit of the partnership firm is added to the cost and any withdrawal of investment by the company and share of loss of the partnership firm is deducted.

! (T) Adoption of new accounting principles

•; Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction- (amendments to Ind AS 12 -Income Taxes). The amendments clarify that lease : transactions give rise to equal and offsetting temporary differences and financial statements should reflect the future tax impacts for the year ended 31 March 2024, of these transactions through recognizing deferred tax. T

The Company has adopted this amendment effective 1 April 2023. The Company previously accounted for deferred tax on leases on a net basis. Following the amendments, the Company has recognized a separate deferred tax asset in relation to its lease liabilities and a deferred tax liability in relation to its right-of-use assets. The adoption did not have any impact on the current and comparative periods presented in the standalone financial statements.

(U) Recent Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)

j As on 31 March 2024, there are no new standards or amendments to the existing i standards applicable to the Company which has been notified by Ministry of : Corporate Affairs ("MCA") under Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules.