R&B Denims Ltd EGM

78.5
(0.80%)
Jan 17, 2025

R&B Denims CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM1 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
This is to inform you that under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, 01st March, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at its registered office of the company. 1. Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the company will be called upon and held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at Registered Office of the Company. 2.The Cut-Off date would be Friday, March 22, 2024 for Evoting Purpose. The E voting facility shall start from Tuesday, 26th March, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. and shall end on Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. 3. Increased the remuneration of Mr. Parkin Khushmanbhai Jariwala, Chief Financial Officer of the company to Rs. 75,000/- (Rupees seventy-five thousand) per month. 4. Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary has been appointed as a Scrutinizer for scrutinizing Remote E-voting and voting through Ballot on the EGM of the Company. The Board meeting concluded at 03.15 p.m. Notice of EOGM is attached herewith. R & B DENIMS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024) This is to inform you that the EGM of the company was held on 29.03.2024 at the registered office at 01.00 PM. The summary of the proceeding of the EGM is enclosed herewith. This is to you inform you that voting results and scrutinisers report of the EGM which was held on 29.03.2024 at the registered office of the company are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

