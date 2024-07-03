Summary

Incorporated in 1977 in Maharashtra, Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd (RCIL) is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Synthetic & blended Yarn. Commercial production of blended yarn (inst. cap. : 12,400 spindles) commenced in 1979. In 1982, it expanded its capacity to 16,320 spindles. The company has implemented a modernisation-cum-expansion programme to increase its capacity to 17,280 spindles. It entered the capital market to part-finance this expansion. The company has successfully completed its expansion programme and the commercial production started from Mar.96.To meet its Working Capital requirements the company issued 16% NCD of Rs.300 lacs to IDBI on a private placement basis. It also allotted 2,48,500 10% Cumulative Preference shares of Rs.100/-each to promoters and their associates during 2002-03. RIICO has sanctioned a Term loan of Rs.122.50 lacs under TUF for modernisation and installation of various machines.The Company initiated further expansion of its spinning capacity by adding another 14,976 spindles and out of them 6240 Spindles already installed and commissioned during the year 2008-2009. The Captive Power Plant of 135 MW located at Bikaner in Rajasthan was started in July, 2010. The Company undertook the expansion and modernization of its existing plant at Udaipur which commenced commercial plant production in May, 2013. During the financial year 2021-22, the Company embarked on an expansion project with a total project cost of approximately 100 crores.

