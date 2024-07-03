Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹218.44
Prev. Close₹212.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.74
Day's High₹218.44
Day's Low₹212.02
52 Week's High₹307
52 Week's Low₹181
Book Value₹179.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)161.45
P/E62.54
EPS3.36
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.56
7.56
7.56
7.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
126.09
124.45
113.86
96.83
Net Worth
133.65
132.01
121.42
104.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
255.62
299.79
284.54
290.95
yoy growth (%)
-14.73
5.35
-2.2
13.15
Raw materials
-123.68
-155.86
-155.25
-163.31
As % of sales
48.38
51.98
54.56
56.13
Employee costs
-42.34
-39.37
-36.75
-35.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.36
10.77
0.81
4.79
Depreciation
-7.59
-7.33
-7.39
-7.36
Tax paid
-3.43
-1.44
1.78
1.69
Working capital
34.32
2.2
4.85
-19.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.73
5.35
-2.2
13.15
Op profit growth
-18.56
47.94
-13
17.57
EBIT growth
-9.46
67.51
-29.37
25.93
Net profit growth
-25.71
259.2
-59.91
156.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ramadoss Srinivasan
Managing Director
Sanjiv Shroff
Non Executive Director
N G Khaitan
Whole-time Director
Rahul Shroff
Executive Director
Ameya Shroff
Chairman Emeritus
S L Shroff
Independent Director
AMIT SUSHILKUMAR SABOO
Independent Director
Sruthy Sreerag Nath
Non Executive Director
Vijay Kumar Nagar
Summary
Summary
Incorporated in 1977 in Maharashtra, Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd (RCIL) is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Synthetic & blended Yarn. Commercial production of blended yarn (inst. cap. : 12,400 spindles) commenced in 1979. In 1982, it expanded its capacity to 16,320 spindles. The company has implemented a modernisation-cum-expansion programme to increase its capacity to 17,280 spindles. It entered the capital market to part-finance this expansion. The company has successfully completed its expansion programme and the commercial production started from Mar.96.To meet its Working Capital requirements the company issued 16% NCD of Rs.300 lacs to IDBI on a private placement basis. It also allotted 2,48,500 10% Cumulative Preference shares of Rs.100/-each to promoters and their associates during 2002-03. RIICO has sanctioned a Term loan of Rs.122.50 lacs under TUF for modernisation and installation of various machines.The Company initiated further expansion of its spinning capacity by adding another 14,976 spindles and out of them 6240 Spindles already installed and commissioned during the year 2008-2009. The Captive Power Plant of 135 MW located at Bikaner in Rajasthan was started in July, 2010. The Company undertook the expansion and modernization of its existing plant at Udaipur which commenced commercial plant production in May, 2013. During the financial year 2021-22, the Company embarked on an expansion project with a total project cost of approximately 100 crores.
Read More
The Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹214.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd is ₹161.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd is 62.54 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd is ₹181 and ₹307 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -2.22%, 1 Year at -27.93%, 6 Month at -13.84%, 3 Month at -4.79% and 1 Month at -4.24%.
