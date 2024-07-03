iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Share Price

214.03
(0.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open218.44
  • Day's High218.44
  • 52 Wk High307
  • Prev. Close212.24
  • Day's Low212.02
  • 52 Wk Low 181
  • Turnover (lac)8.74
  • P/E62.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value179.82
  • EPS3.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)161.45
  • Div. Yield0.48
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

218.44

Prev. Close

212.24

Turnover(Lac.)

8.74

Day's High

218.44

Day's Low

212.02

52 Week's High

307

52 Week's Low

181

Book Value

179.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

161.45

P/E

62.54

EPS

3.36

Divi. Yield

0.48

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 32.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.56

7.56

7.56

7.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

126.09

124.45

113.86

96.83

Net Worth

133.65

132.01

121.42

104.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

255.62

299.79

284.54

290.95

yoy growth (%)

-14.73

5.35

-2.2

13.15

Raw materials

-123.68

-155.86

-155.25

-163.31

As % of sales

48.38

51.98

54.56

56.13

Employee costs

-42.34

-39.37

-36.75

-35.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.36

10.77

0.81

4.79

Depreciation

-7.59

-7.33

-7.39

-7.36

Tax paid

-3.43

-1.44

1.78

1.69

Working capital

34.32

2.2

4.85

-19.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.73

5.35

-2.2

13.15

Op profit growth

-18.56

47.94

-13

17.57

EBIT growth

-9.46

67.51

-29.37

25.93

Net profit growth

-25.71

259.2

-59.91

156.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ramadoss Srinivasan

Managing Director

Sanjiv Shroff

Non Executive Director

N G Khaitan

Whole-time Director

Rahul Shroff

Executive Director

Ameya Shroff

Chairman Emeritus

S L Shroff

Independent Director

AMIT SUSHILKUMAR SABOO

Independent Director

Sruthy Sreerag Nath

Non Executive Director

Vijay Kumar Nagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1977 in Maharashtra, Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd (RCIL) is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Synthetic & blended Yarn. Commercial production of blended yarn (inst. cap. : 12,400 spindles) commenced in 1979. In 1982, it expanded its capacity to 16,320 spindles. The company has implemented a modernisation-cum-expansion programme to increase its capacity to 17,280 spindles. It entered the capital market to part-finance this expansion. The company has successfully completed its expansion programme and the commercial production started from Mar.96.To meet its Working Capital requirements the company issued 16% NCD of Rs.300 lacs to IDBI on a private placement basis. It also allotted 2,48,500 10% Cumulative Preference shares of Rs.100/-each to promoters and their associates during 2002-03. RIICO has sanctioned a Term loan of Rs.122.50 lacs under TUF for modernisation and installation of various machines.The Company initiated further expansion of its spinning capacity by adding another 14,976 spindles and out of them 6240 Spindles already installed and commissioned during the year 2008-2009. The Captive Power Plant of 135 MW located at Bikaner in Rajasthan was started in July, 2010. The Company undertook the expansion and modernization of its existing plant at Udaipur which commenced commercial plant production in May, 2013. During the financial year 2021-22, the Company embarked on an expansion project with a total project cost of approximately 100 crores.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹214.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd is ₹161.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd is 62.54 and 1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd is ₹181 and ₹307 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd?

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -2.22%, 1 Year at -27.93%, 6 Month at -13.84%, 3 Month at -4.79% and 1 Month at -4.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.68 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 32.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.