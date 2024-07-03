iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Company Summary

203.42
(-1.23%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1977 in Maharashtra, Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd (RCIL) is engaged in manufacturing and sale of Synthetic & blended Yarn. Commercial production of blended yarn (inst. cap. : 12,400 spindles) commenced in 1979. In 1982, it expanded its capacity to 16,320 spindles. The company has implemented a modernisation-cum-expansion programme to increase its capacity to 17,280 spindles. It entered the capital market to part-finance this expansion. The company has successfully completed its expansion programme and the commercial production started from Mar.96.To meet its Working Capital requirements the company issued 16% NCD of Rs.300 lacs to IDBI on a private placement basis. It also allotted 2,48,500 10% Cumulative Preference shares of Rs.100/-each to promoters and their associates during 2002-03. RIICO has sanctioned a Term loan of Rs.122.50 lacs under TUF for modernisation and installation of various machines.The Company initiated further expansion of its spinning capacity by adding another 14,976 spindles and out of them 6240 Spindles already installed and commissioned during the year 2008-2009. The Captive Power Plant of 135 MW located at Bikaner in Rajasthan was started in July, 2010. The Company undertook the expansion and modernization of its existing plant at Udaipur which commenced commercial plant production in May, 2013. During the financial year 2021-22, the Company embarked on an expansion project with a total project cost of approximately 100 crores.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.