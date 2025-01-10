Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.56
7.56
7.56
7.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
126.09
124.45
113.86
96.83
Net Worth
133.65
132.01
121.42
104.39
Minority Interest
Debt
280.99
199.35
127.96
97.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
35.45
29.52
27.11
23.24
Total Liabilities
450.09
360.88
276.49
224.99
Fixed Assets
318.41
234.87
191.07
149.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.63
1.81
2.09
2.81
Networking Capital
74.46
62.67
25.54
39.97
Inventories
53.85
45.27
44.44
46.67
Inventory Days
66.63
Sundry Debtors
6.15
7.41
5.43
10.62
Debtor Days
15.16
Other Current Assets
52.02
47.88
34.47
23.15
Sundry Creditors
-16.74
-14.37
-27.61
-19.75
Creditor Days
28.2
Other Current Liabilities
-20.82
-23.52
-31.19
-20.72
Cash
50.59
61.54
57.8
32.56
Total Assets
450.09
360.89
276.5
224.98
