Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.36
10.77
0.81
4.79
Depreciation
-7.59
-7.33
-7.39
-7.36
Tax paid
-3.43
-1.44
1.78
1.69
Working capital
34.32
2.2
4.85
-19.63
Other operating items
Operating
33.65
4.19
0.05
-20.51
Capital expenditure
14.62
0.96
0.97
0.61
Free cash flow
48.27
5.15
1.03
-19.9
Equity raised
180.46
128.34
151.38
66.51
Investing
0.1
0
0
0
Financing
95.65
18.12
-3.73
55.5
Dividends paid
0
0.2
0.39
0.39
Net in cash
324.49
151.82
149.08
102.51
