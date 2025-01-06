iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

206.89
(-2.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Rel. Chemotex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.36

10.77

0.81

4.79

Depreciation

-7.59

-7.33

-7.39

-7.36

Tax paid

-3.43

-1.44

1.78

1.69

Working capital

34.32

2.2

4.85

-19.63

Other operating items

Operating

33.65

4.19

0.05

-20.51

Capital expenditure

14.62

0.96

0.97

0.61

Free cash flow

48.27

5.15

1.03

-19.9

Equity raised

180.46

128.34

151.38

66.51

Investing

0.1

0

0

0

Financing

95.65

18.12

-3.73

55.5

Dividends paid

0

0.2

0.39

0.39

Net in cash

324.49

151.82

149.08

102.51

