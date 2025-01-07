iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

208.5
(0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

255.62

299.79

284.54

290.95

yoy growth (%)

-14.73

5.35

-2.2

13.15

Raw materials

-123.68

-155.86

-155.25

-163.31

As % of sales

48.38

51.98

54.56

56.13

Employee costs

-42.34

-39.37

-36.75

-35.44

As % of sales

16.56

13.13

12.91

12.18

Other costs

-66.48

-76.16

-73.35

-70.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26

25.4

25.77

24.1

Operating profit

23.11

28.38

19.18

22.05

OPM

9.04

9.46

6.74

7.57

Depreciation

-7.59

-7.33

-7.39

-7.36

Interest expense

-9.64

-11.32

-12.37

-13.89

Other income

4.49

1.05

1.4

3.99

Profit before tax

10.36

10.77

0.81

4.79

Taxes

-3.43

-1.44

1.78

1.69

Tax rate

-33.11

-13.39

218.81

35.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.93

9.33

2.59

6.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.93

9.33

2.59

6.47

yoy growth (%)

-25.71

259.2

-59.91

156.04

NPM

2.71

3.11

0.91

2.22

Rel. Chemotex : related Articles

No Record Found

