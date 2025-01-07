Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
255.62
299.79
284.54
290.95
yoy growth (%)
-14.73
5.35
-2.2
13.15
Raw materials
-123.68
-155.86
-155.25
-163.31
As % of sales
48.38
51.98
54.56
56.13
Employee costs
-42.34
-39.37
-36.75
-35.44
As % of sales
16.56
13.13
12.91
12.18
Other costs
-66.48
-76.16
-73.35
-70.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26
25.4
25.77
24.1
Operating profit
23.11
28.38
19.18
22.05
OPM
9.04
9.46
6.74
7.57
Depreciation
-7.59
-7.33
-7.39
-7.36
Interest expense
-9.64
-11.32
-12.37
-13.89
Other income
4.49
1.05
1.4
3.99
Profit before tax
10.36
10.77
0.81
4.79
Taxes
-3.43
-1.44
1.78
1.69
Tax rate
-33.11
-13.39
218.81
35.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.93
9.33
2.59
6.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.93
9.33
2.59
6.47
yoy growth (%)
-25.71
259.2
-59.91
156.04
NPM
2.71
3.11
0.91
2.22
