RELIANCE CHEMOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

RELIANCE CHEMOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Report thereon OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia transacted the following business today at the Board Meeting dated 14th August, 2024 as follows: Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for standalone and consolidated for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

RELIANCE CHEMOTEX INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31 2024 and the Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record the Auditors Report thereon. 2. To recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To consider and approve the Boards report together with all annexures thereof for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. 4. To fix the Record Date/ Book Closure Date for the purpose of 46th Annual General Meeting of the company. 5. To approve the notice convening the 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters connected therewith. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2024

