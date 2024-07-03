iifl-logo-icon 1
Maral Overseas Ltd Share Price

82.43
(-0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.25
  • Day's High88.5
  • 52 Wk High102
  • Prev. Close82.97
  • Day's Low80
  • 52 Wk Low 61
  • Turnover (lac)25.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)342.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maral Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

81.25

Prev. Close

82.97

Turnover(Lac.)

25.79

Day's High

88.5

Day's Low

80

52 Week's High

102

52 Week's Low

61

Book Value

28.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

342.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Maral Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Maral Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Maral Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 24.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maral Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.51

41.51

41.51

41.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.03

99.48

124.1

56.14

Net Worth

131.54

140.99

165.61

97.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,082.44

632.02

675.93

640.71

yoy growth (%)

71.26

-6.49

5.49

-3.85

Raw materials

-655.28

-375.52

-442.18

-398.53

As % of sales

60.53

59.41

65.41

62.2

Employee costs

-130.29

-84.21

-98.65

-88.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

92.47

20.86

-15.28

0.59

Depreciation

-26.12

-23.99

-24.41

-18.4

Tax paid

-25.49

-8.33

0

0.38

Working capital

84.88

19.96

4.22

-50.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

71.26

-6.49

5.49

-3.85

Op profit growth

118.87

614.53

-70.38

-44.49

EBIT growth

203.29

8,797.57

-97.81

-49.84

Net profit growth

434.5

-182

-1,648.4

-92.86

No Record Found

Maral Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maral Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Shekar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Ravi Jhunjhunwala

Joint Managing Director

SHANTANU AGARWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

P S Dasgupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Archana Capoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Singh

Independent Director

Raman Sidhu

Independent Director

Romi Jatta

Independent Director

Amitabh Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maral Overseas Ltd

Summary

Maral Overseas (MOL), a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group, was incorporated in 1989. MOL is one of Indias largest vertically integrated textile companies. Set up in 1991 at Maral Sarovar, the Company has five ultra-modern units that manufacture 1,700 tonnes of grey yarn, 250 tonnes of dyed yarn, 700 tonnes of knitted fabric and 8,50,000 pieces of garments every month. The Maral Sarovar plant, backed up by its captive power units, is located in Central Indias cotton heartland and its garment factories are in Noida and Faridabad.MOL was jointly promoted by Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills (RSWML) and Hindustan Electro Graphites (HEG), as a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap. : 20160 spindles) to manufacture combed cotton yarn. The plant is located in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, which is a major cotton-growing region of the country. The project was estimated to cost Rs 34 cr and became fully operational by Jan.92. MOL has entered into marketing arrangements with companies in the UK and Mauritius to supply 400 tpm of cotton yarn for five years from the date of commercial production. In 1998-99, it installed 16,128 spindles, 12 circular knitting machines and 4.25 MW capacity of power plant. It also increased the installed cpacity of knitted fabrics, processed fabrics and readymade garments to 4292 MT, 2760 MT and 56,43,000 pcs respectively.In 2000-01, the company is implemented a modernisation, technological upgradation and balancing programmes at its unit at Sarovar
Company FAQs

What is the Maral Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Maral Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maral Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maral Overseas Ltd is ₹342.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maral Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maral Overseas Ltd is 0 and 2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maral Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maral Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maral Overseas Ltd is ₹61 and ₹102 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maral Overseas Ltd?

Maral Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.87%, 3 Years at -8.58%, 1 Year at 19.73%, 6 Month at 10.17%, 3 Month at 8.93% and 1 Month at 7.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maral Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maral Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 24.96 %

