SectorTextiles
Open₹81.25
Prev. Close₹82.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.79
Day's High₹88.5
Day's Low₹80
52 Week's High₹102
52 Week's Low₹61
Book Value₹28.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)342.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.51
41.51
41.51
41.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.03
99.48
124.1
56.14
Net Worth
131.54
140.99
165.61
97.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,082.44
632.02
675.93
640.71
yoy growth (%)
71.26
-6.49
5.49
-3.85
Raw materials
-655.28
-375.52
-442.18
-398.53
As % of sales
60.53
59.41
65.41
62.2
Employee costs
-130.29
-84.21
-98.65
-88.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
92.47
20.86
-15.28
0.59
Depreciation
-26.12
-23.99
-24.41
-18.4
Tax paid
-25.49
-8.33
0
0.38
Working capital
84.88
19.96
4.22
-50.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
71.26
-6.49
5.49
-3.85
Op profit growth
118.87
614.53
-70.38
-44.49
EBIT growth
203.29
8,797.57
-97.81
-49.84
Net profit growth
434.5
-182
-1,648.4
-92.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Shekar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
Joint Managing Director
SHANTANU AGARWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
P S Dasgupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Archana Capoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Singh
Independent Director
Raman Sidhu
Independent Director
Romi Jatta
Independent Director
Amitabh Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maral Overseas Ltd
Summary
Maral Overseas (MOL), a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group, was incorporated in 1989. MOL is one of Indias largest vertically integrated textile companies. Set up in 1991 at Maral Sarovar, the Company has five ultra-modern units that manufacture 1,700 tonnes of grey yarn, 250 tonnes of dyed yarn, 700 tonnes of knitted fabric and 8,50,000 pieces of garments every month. The Maral Sarovar plant, backed up by its captive power units, is located in Central Indias cotton heartland and its garment factories are in Noida and Faridabad.MOL was jointly promoted by Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills (RSWML) and Hindustan Electro Graphites (HEG), as a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap. : 20160 spindles) to manufacture combed cotton yarn. The plant is located in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, which is a major cotton-growing region of the country. The project was estimated to cost Rs 34 cr and became fully operational by Jan.92. MOL has entered into marketing arrangements with companies in the UK and Mauritius to supply 400 tpm of cotton yarn for five years from the date of commercial production. In 1998-99, it installed 16,128 spindles, 12 circular knitting machines and 4.25 MW capacity of power plant. It also increased the installed cpacity of knitted fabrics, processed fabrics and readymade garments to 4292 MT, 2760 MT and 56,43,000 pcs respectively.In 2000-01, the company is implemented a modernisation, technological upgradation and balancing programmes at its unit at Sarovar
The Maral Overseas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maral Overseas Ltd is ₹342.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maral Overseas Ltd is 0 and 2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maral Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maral Overseas Ltd is ₹61 and ₹102 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maral Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.87%, 3 Years at -8.58%, 1 Year at 19.73%, 6 Month at 10.17%, 3 Month at 8.93% and 1 Month at 7.81%.
