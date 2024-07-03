Maral Overseas Ltd Summary

Maral Overseas (MOL), a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group, was incorporated in 1989. MOL is one of Indias largest vertically integrated textile companies. Set up in 1991 at Maral Sarovar, the Company has five ultra-modern units that manufacture 1,700 tonnes of grey yarn, 250 tonnes of dyed yarn, 700 tonnes of knitted fabric and 8,50,000 pieces of garments every month. The Maral Sarovar plant, backed up by its captive power units, is located in Central Indias cotton heartland and its garment factories are in Noida and Faridabad.MOL was jointly promoted by Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills (RSWML) and Hindustan Electro Graphites (HEG), as a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap. : 20160 spindles) to manufacture combed cotton yarn. The plant is located in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, which is a major cotton-growing region of the country. The project was estimated to cost Rs 34 cr and became fully operational by Jan.92. MOL has entered into marketing arrangements with companies in the UK and Mauritius to supply 400 tpm of cotton yarn for five years from the date of commercial production. In 1998-99, it installed 16,128 spindles, 12 circular knitting machines and 4.25 MW capacity of power plant. It also increased the installed cpacity of knitted fabrics, processed fabrics and readymade garments to 4292 MT, 2760 MT and 56,43,000 pcs respectively.In 2000-01, the company is implemented a modernisation, technological upgradation and balancing programmes at its unit at Sarovar and Jammu at an outlay of Rs.42 Crores part financed by the FIs & Banks under Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme. The companys power division at Sarovar unit made a expansion by enhancing its capacity from 2.8 MW set to 7 MW.During the year 2006, the Company installed a yarn dyeing facility of 1000 MT per annum. Besides, the fabric knitting and processing capacities also expanded by 240 MT and 390 MT respectively. The Company commissioned a 10 MW thermal power project in 2008.The Company embarked upon a further modernization of the spinning unit and increase in capacity of Garment unit involving a capital outlay of Rs 4.7 Crore for Spinning Unit and Rs 4.6 Crore for Garment Unit in 2014-15. It set up a new garment manufacturing unit at Noida by establishing 300 Sewing Machine at a Capital outlay of Rs 7.68 Crore. It set up a new garment manufacturing unit at Faridabad, which started in December, 2021. Further, it set up a Spinning Unit comprising of 18864 spindles for producing Melange Yarn at its Sarovar Plant during 2021-22.