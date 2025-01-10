To the Members of Maral Overseas Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MaralOverseasLimited(‘theCompany),whichcomprisethe Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 March, 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including annexures to Directors Report, Report on Corporate Governance and Shareholder informations, but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. Based on the records, information and explanation provided, we have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS").

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters, communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure – A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income /(loss), Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31 March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure – B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

As per the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided as specified by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the financial statements - Refer Note 37 to the Financial Statements;

ii) The Company did not have long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) A) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

B) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

C) Base dontheauditproceduresthathavebeen considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used two accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, at database level log was enabled throughout the year and retention of these logs were for 3 days only. During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered.

For S S KOTHARI MEHTA & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000756N/N500441

Neeraj Bansal Partner Membership No. 095960

Place: Delhi Date: 09th May 2024 UDIN: 24095960BKEZXN6309

"ANNEXURE – A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF MARAL OVERSEAS LIMITED

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements "section

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has physically verified these Property, Plant and Equipment as per its program of physical verification that covers every item of Property, Plant and Equipment over a period of two years. According to information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company. However, the title document for properties which are pledged as security with IFCI Limited for securing the facilities have been verified based on the annual possession certificate received from IFCI.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) As per information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security made;

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Further, we have not came across any such deposits nor the management has reported any such deposits, therefore the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed thereunder is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books and records required to be maintained as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records are being maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

(b) The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Related Year *Amount D In Lakh Forum where the dispute is pending Disallowance of deduction u/s AY 2002-03 45.01 CIT (Appeals) & Dy CIT (For rectification) Income Tax Act 10B, 35D & 80HHC u/s 115JB AY 2003-04 27.64 CIT (Appeals) Penalty u/s 271 (1)(c) @ 100% AY 2002-2003, AY 7.23 ITAT 2003-2004, 2004-2005 Duty on Coal Import FY 2012 5.56 Comm (Appeals) Duty on Coal Import FY 2012 28.48 CESTAT Custom Act Non/Part Realization of Exports Proceeds for Draw Back FY 2014 to 2019 386.36 Comm. of Customs, Mumbai Entry Tax FY 2007-08 53.61 MP CT Appellate Board, Bhopal State Sales Tax Act Entry Tax FY 2008-09 9.34 MP CT Appellate Board, Bhopal Entry Tax FY 2016-2017 10.18 Asst. Comm. Sales Tax Gautam Budh Nagar

• This includes interest & penalty.

• Based on information and explanation given to us, GST Show Cause Notices amounting to C322.68 Lakhs disclosed in contingent liability not considered above on account of not deposited for any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has no subsidiaries, associate or joint venture and therefore reporting under this sub clause (e) and (f) of Clause (ix) are not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, there is no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards;

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, in our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, therefore provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section

45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 therefore, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, in continuation of sub clause (a) of above clause (xvi) as there is no requirement to be registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities therefore, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, therefore reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) As per the information and explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, therefore reporting under clause (xviii) is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, based on our examination, there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) According the information and explanation given to us, based on our examination, in respect of ongoing projects, the company has transferred an unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount, to a scheduled bank in the name of unspent corporate social responsibility account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of Section 135(6) of the Act.

For S S KOTHARI MEHTA & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000756N/ N500441

Neeraj Bansal Partner Membership No. 095960

Place: Noida Date: 09th May 2024 UDIN: 24095960BKEZXN6309

"ANNEXURE – B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF MARAL OVERSEAS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Maral Overseas Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

For S S KOTHARI MEHTA & CO. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 000756N/ N500441

Neeraj Bansal Partner Membership No. 095960