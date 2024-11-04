|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|MARAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 4th November, 2024 have inter-alia approved un-audited financial results. Kindly refer detailed disclosure attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|MARAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, 1st August, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results for Q1 FY25 and appointment of Independent Directors. Detailed disclosure is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Please refer attached corrigendum (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Audited Results The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 9th May, 2024 has, inter-alia, consider and approved the following and copies of the same are enclosed herewith: (a)Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 including Statement of Assets & liabilites , Cash Flow Statement and AUditors Report thereon along with declaration for unmodified opinion. (b)Appointment of Internal Auditors (c) Appointment of Cost Auditors. Detailed disclosure enclosed therewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|MARAL OVERSEAS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting-07th February 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting. Result for 31.12.2023 Quarter. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
