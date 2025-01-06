iifl-logo-icon 1
Maral Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

82.43
(-0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Maral Overseas Ltd

Maral Overseas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

92.47

20.86

-15.28

0.59

Depreciation

-26.12

-23.99

-24.41

-18.4

Tax paid

-25.49

-8.33

0

0.38

Working capital

84.88

19.96

4.22

-50.99

Other operating items

Operating

125.73

8.49

-35.47

-68.4

Capital expenditure

32.85

-3.39

58.84

-273.74

Free cash flow

158.58

5.1

23.36

-342.14

Equity raised

113.26

85.84

108.54

102.58

Investing

0.2

0.25

-0.2

-0.12

Financing

53.59

-18.8

21.32

68.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

325.63

72.4

153.02

-171.27

