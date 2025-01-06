Maral Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
92.47
20.86
-15.28
0.59
Depreciation
-26.12
-23.99
-24.41
-18.4
Tax paid
-25.49
-8.33
0
0.38
Working capital
84.88
19.96
4.22
-50.99
Other operating items
Operating
125.73
8.49
-35.47
-68.4
Capital expenditure
32.85
-3.39
58.84
-273.74
Free cash flow
158.58
5.1
23.36
-342.14
Equity raised
113.26
85.84
108.54
102.58
Investing
0.2
0.25
-0.2
-0.12
Financing
53.59
-18.8
21.32
68.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
325.63
72.4
153.02
-171.27
