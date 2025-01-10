Maral Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.51
41.51
41.51
41.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.03
99.48
124.1
56.14
Net Worth
131.54
140.99
165.61
97.65
Minority Interest
Debt
476.05
371.55
243.48
203.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.94
23.29
13.86
20.67
Total Liabilities
633.53
535.83
422.95
322.15
Fixed Assets
355.03
244.11
178.17
162.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.14
0.79
0.75
0.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.68
20.41
9.16
12.33
Networking Capital
250.71
263.37
229.71
143.76
Inventories
163.98
179.5
201.04
99.57
Inventory Days
67.79
57.5
Sundry Debtors
120.97
99.12
109.29
97.73
Debtor Days
36.85
56.44
Other Current Assets
111.6
101.99
95.13
78.22
Sundry Creditors
-36.21
-52.61
-112.11
-61.25
Creditor Days
37.8
35.37
Other Current Liabilities
-109.63
-64.63
-63.64
-70.51
Cash
4.99
7.14
5.17
3.34
Total Assets
633.55
535.82
422.96
322.13
No Record Found
