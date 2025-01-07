Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,082.44
632.02
675.93
640.71
yoy growth (%)
71.26
-6.49
5.49
-3.85
Raw materials
-655.28
-375.52
-442.18
-398.53
As % of sales
60.53
59.41
65.41
62.2
Employee costs
-130.29
-84.21
-98.65
-88.05
As % of sales
12.03
13.32
14.59
13.74
Other costs
-179.53
-118.67
-127.59
-128.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.58
18.77
18.87
20.1
Operating profit
117.32
53.6
7.5
25.33
OPM
10.83
8.48
1.1
3.95
Depreciation
-26.12
-23.99
-24.41
-18.4
Interest expense
-21.02
-16.55
-15.7
-18.68
Other income
22.3
7.81
17.33
12.35
Profit before tax
92.47
20.86
-15.28
0.59
Taxes
-25.49
-8.33
0
0.38
Tax rate
-27.57
-39.95
0
65.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
66.97
12.53
-15.28
0.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
66.97
12.53
-15.28
0.98
yoy growth (%)
434.5
-182
-1,648.4
-92.86
NPM
6.18
1.98
-2.26
0.15
