Maral Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

81.94
(-0.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,082.44

632.02

675.93

640.71

yoy growth (%)

71.26

-6.49

5.49

-3.85

Raw materials

-655.28

-375.52

-442.18

-398.53

As % of sales

60.53

59.41

65.41

62.2

Employee costs

-130.29

-84.21

-98.65

-88.05

As % of sales

12.03

13.32

14.59

13.74

Other costs

-179.53

-118.67

-127.59

-128.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.58

18.77

18.87

20.1

Operating profit

117.32

53.6

7.5

25.33

OPM

10.83

8.48

1.1

3.95

Depreciation

-26.12

-23.99

-24.41

-18.4

Interest expense

-21.02

-16.55

-15.7

-18.68

Other income

22.3

7.81

17.33

12.35

Profit before tax

92.47

20.86

-15.28

0.59

Taxes

-25.49

-8.33

0

0.38

Tax rate

-27.57

-39.95

0

65.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

66.97

12.53

-15.28

0.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

66.97

12.53

-15.28

0.98

yoy growth (%)

434.5

-182

-1,648.4

-92.86

NPM

6.18

1.98

-2.26

0.15

