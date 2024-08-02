|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Intimation for 35t Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 27t August, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, Book Closure and Fixation of Cut-off date for e-voting and period of remote e-voting. Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Outcome/Summary of proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report are attached. The appointment/reappointment of directors mentioned in the notice of 35th AGM have been approved by the shareholders, detailed disclosure attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
