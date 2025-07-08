Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹1.9
Prev. Close₹1.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹1.9
Day's Low₹1.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-4.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.21
P/E4.26
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
15.79
15.79
15.79
15.79
Preference Capital
14
14
14
14
Reserves
-59
-44.66
-38.06
-39.05
Net Worth
-29.21
-14.87
-8.27
-9.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
90.66
103.17
51.49
63.42
yoy growth (%)
-12.12
100.36
-18.8
-10
Raw materials
-57.02
-52.88
-21.26
-29.16
As % of sales
62.89
51.25
41.3
45.98
Employee costs
-4.35
-7.44
-7.78
-8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.04
1.05
-38.06
-75.82
Depreciation
-4.75
-5.74
-8.76
-10.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.07
Working capital
3.64
0.03
-43.1
-109.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.12
100.36
-18.8
-10
Op profit growth
76.27
-111.19
-55.37
-12.66
EBIT growth
-0.36
-105.88
-50.49
-6.66
Net profit growth
-0.76
-94.99
-52.26
-301.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
435.6
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
435.6
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
29.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Jaiswal
Chairman & Additional Director
Ajay Bikram Singh
Additional Director & WTD & ED
Sunil Kumar
Additional Director & WTD & ED
Ramesh Chandragiri Reddappa
Additional Director.
Deepak Kumar Gupta
Additional Director.
Praveen Kumar Agarwal
Additional Director.
Jyothi Thomas
19 R N Mukherjee Road,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22430817/18/19
Website: http://www.easternsilk.com
Email: cs@easternsilk.com
99 Stephen House,
6th Floor, 4 B B D Bag(E),
Kolkata-700002
Tel: 91-33-2201043/243015
Website: www.absconsulting.com
Email: info@absconsulting.com
Summary
Eastern Silk Industries Limited was incorporated on April 9, 1946 with the name Eastern Silk Manufacturing Company Limited . The Company was converted into a Private Limited Company with the name East...
Read More
Reports by Eastern Silk Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.