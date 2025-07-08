iifl-logo
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Share Price Live

1.8
(-5.26%)
Mar 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.9
  • Day's High1.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.9
  • Day's Low1.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.26
  • P/E4.26
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-4.97
  • EPS0.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.9

Prev. Close

1.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.26

Day's High

1.9

Day's Low

1.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-4.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.21

P/E

4.26

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:23 PM
Apr-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

15.79

15.79

15.79

15.79

Preference Capital

14

14

14

14

Reserves

-59

-44.66

-38.06

-39.05

Net Worth

-29.21

-14.87

-8.27

-9.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

90.66

103.17

51.49

63.42

yoy growth (%)

-12.12

100.36

-18.8

-10

Raw materials

-57.02

-52.88

-21.26

-29.16

As % of sales

62.89

51.25

41.3

45.98

Employee costs

-4.35

-7.44

-7.78

-8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.04

1.05

-38.06

-75.82

Depreciation

-4.75

-5.74

-8.76

-10.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.07

Working capital

3.64

0.03

-43.1

-109.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.12

100.36

-18.8

-10

Op profit growth

76.27

-111.19

-55.37

-12.66

EBIT growth

-0.36

-105.88

-50.49

-6.66

Net profit growth

-0.76

-94.99

-52.26

-301.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2007

Gross Sales

435.6

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

435.6

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

29.02

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eastern Silk Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Jaiswal

Chairman & Additional Director

Ajay Bikram Singh

Additional Director & WTD & ED

Sunil Kumar

Additional Director & WTD & ED

Ramesh Chandragiri Reddappa

Additional Director.

Deepak Kumar Gupta

Additional Director.

Praveen Kumar Agarwal

Additional Director.

Jyothi Thomas

Registered Office

19 R N Mukherjee Road,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22430817/18/19

Website: http://www.easternsilk.com

Email: cs@easternsilk.com

Registrar Office

99 Stephen House,

6th Floor, 4 B B D Bag(E),

Kolkata-700002

Tel: 91-33-2201043/243015

Website: www.absconsulting.com

Email: info@absconsulting.com

Summary

Eastern Silk Industries Limited was incorporated on April 9, 1946 with the name Eastern Silk Manufacturing Company Limited . The Company was converted into a Private Limited Company with the name East...
Reports by Eastern Silk Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Eastern Silk Industries Ltd share price today?

The Eastern Silk Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd is ₹14.21 Cr. as of 06 Mar ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd is 4.26 and 0.27 as of 06 Mar ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eastern Silk Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Mar ‘24

What is the CAGR of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd?

Eastern Silk Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.76%, 3 Years at 2.94%, 1 Year at -35.71%, 6 Month at -5.26%, 3 Month at -36.84% and 1 Month at -35.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eastern Silk Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

