Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
15.79
15.79
15.79
15.79
Preference Capital
14
14
14
14
Reserves
-59
-44.66
-38.06
-39.05
Net Worth
-29.21
-14.87
-8.27
-9.26
Minority Interest
Debt
131.76
135.66
135.49
136.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
102.55
120.79
127.22
127.18
Fixed Assets
40.44
43.26
46.17
50.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.05
0.04
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
45.73
45.73
45.73
45.73
Networking Capital
2.34
23.13
26.8
23.07
Inventories
29
35.78
40.56
37.46
Inventory Days
163.28
132.52
Sundry Debtors
15.19
23.57
24.78
22.03
Debtor Days
99.75
77.93
Other Current Assets
7.73
7.57
7.49
9.18
Sundry Creditors
-1.75
-4.45
-7.12
-5.4
Creditor Days
28.66
19.1
Other Current Liabilities
-47.83
-39.34
-38.91
-40.2
Cash
14
8.63
8.48
8.08
Total Assets
102.55
120.8
127.22
127.18
