Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
90.66
103.17
51.49
63.42
yoy growth (%)
-12.12
100.36
-18.8
-10
Raw materials
-57.02
-52.88
-21.26
-29.16
As % of sales
62.89
51.25
41.3
45.98
Employee costs
-4.35
-7.44
-7.78
-8
As % of sales
4.8
7.22
15.11
12.62
Other costs
-23.61
-39.62
-51.17
-90.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.05
38.4
99.37
142.89
Operating profit
5.66
3.21
-28.72
-64.37
OPM
6.25
3.11
-55.79
-101.5
Depreciation
-4.75
-5.74
-8.76
-10.66
Interest expense
-1.12
-1.12
-1.12
-1.2
Other income
1.25
4.7
0.54
0.41
Profit before tax
1.04
1.05
-38.06
-75.82
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.07
Tax rate
-0.05
-0.04
0
0.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.04
1.05
-38.06
-75.9
Exceptional items
0
0
59.1
119.96
Net profit
1.04
1.05
21.03
44.06
yoy growth (%)
-0.76
-94.99
-52.26
-301.88
NPM
1.15
1.02
40.84
69.47
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.