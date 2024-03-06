Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.04
1.05
-38.06
-75.82
Depreciation
-4.75
-5.74
-8.76
-10.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.07
Working capital
3.64
0.03
-43.1
-109.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.07
-4.66
-89.92
-195.62
Capital expenditure
0.56
2.63
0.2
-210.58
Free cash flow
0.49
-2.03
-89.71
-406.2
Equity raised
-78.15
-70.02
-88.1
-216.17
Investing
0.01
0.01
0
0.02
Financing
49.03
41.28
-28.69
-115.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-28.61
-30.76
-206.51
-737.51
