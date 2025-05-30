Board Meeting 30 May 2025 27 May 2025

Eastern Silk Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and the Financial Year ended on March 31 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2025 along with submissions of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Eastern Silk Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Reduction/Cancellation of existing Equity Share capital of the company as on the Record Date i.e. November 30 2024; and 2. Issuance and allotment of Equity Shares on Preferential basis pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by Honble NCLT vide its order dated 31st January 2024. Issue and allotment of 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakh) Equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- each, amounting to INR 1,00,00,000 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.04.2025)

EASTERN SILK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Financial results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

EASTERN SILK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Approval of financial results for the second quarter and Six Months Ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

EASTERN SILK INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)

