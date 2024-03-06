"Annexure I"
Particulars of Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo required under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are as follows:
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
FORM A
The Companys engaged in the continuous review of energy costs, reduction in energy generation cost through improved operational and maintenance practices.
(A) Power and Fuel Consumption
|
1. Electricity
|
Current
Year
|
Previous
Year
|
(a) Purchased
|
Units
|
21,11,832.00
|
22,40,203.00
|
Total Amount
|
r
|
1,98,51,226.00
|
2,00,29,481.00
|
Rate/Unit
|
r
|
9.40
|
8.94
|
(b) Own Generation through Diesel Generator
|
Units
|
27,384.00
|
70,812.00
|
Total Amount
|
r
|
9,37,619.00
|
19,61,236.00
|
Cost/Unit
|
r
|
34.24
|
27.70
|
2. (a) Briquettes
|
Quantity
|
Kgs
|
6,73,695.00
|
15,21,545.00
|
Total Amount
|
r
|
57,49,153
|
91,72,368
|
Cost/Unit
|
r
|
8.53
|
6.03
|
(b) Fire Wood
|
Quantity
|
Kgs.
|
8,68,480.00
|
31,110.00
|
Total Amount
|
r
|
26,18,205.00
|
1,18,218.00
|
Cost/Unit
|
r
|
3.01
|
3.80
(B) Consumption per unit of products:
|
Fabrics
|
Mtrs
|
5,42,032.50
|
5,41,210.41
|
Electricity
|r
|
36.62
|
37.10
|
Briquettes
|r
|
10.61
|
16.95
|
Fire Wood
|r
|
4.83
|
0.22
|
Diesel
|r
|
1.73
|
3.62
Research & Development
1. Specific areas in which R&D carried out by the R&D activities are carried out for development of new
Company products.
2. Benefits derived as a result of above R&D Improvement in quality and customer satisfaction.
3. Future plan of action Development of new varieties of products.
4. Expenditure on R & D Capital . Nil
Recurring . Nil
R&D Expenditure -
as a percentage of turnover
Technology Absorption, Adaptation & Innovation
1. Efforts in brief, made towards technology Latest softwares are used for better design development.
Absorption, adaptation and innovation
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above Improved products.
3. Details of imported technology Not Applicable.
Foreign exchange earnings & outgo
(a) Activities relating to exports, initiatives taken to Participating in the international trade fairs to showcase the increase exports, development of new export companys new developments and also invite the different markets for product and services and export plans. companys selling agents as well as customers to provide a platform of interaction in order to procure orders for the Companys product as well as scout for new customers.
Travelling expenses in respect of such activities are also expensive. Travelling by the sales personnel also brings in order for the Companys products.
(b) i) Overseas Travelling The information on foreign exchange earnings and outgo is
ii) Commission to Agents contained in the Note No. 56 & 57 of Notes on Financial
iii) Consultation Fees Statements.
iv) Others
By Order of the Suspended Board
|
19 R N Mukherjee Road
|SUNDEEP SHAH
|
Kolkata 700 001
|Din:00484311
|
Dated: 29th August 2023
|Chairman & Managing Director
|(Power under Suspension during CIRP)
|Sd/-
MEGHA SHAH
|Din:07172597
|Wholetime Director
|(Power under Suspension during CIRP)
|Sd/-
|ANIL KOHLI
|
Place: New Delhi
|(Resolution Professional of Eastern Silk Industries Limited)
|
Dated: 29th August 2023
|Taken on record
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.