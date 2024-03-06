"Annexure I"

Particulars of Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo required under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are as follows:

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

FORM A

The Companys engaged in the continuous review of energy costs, reduction in energy generation cost through improved operational and maintenance practices.

(A) Power and Fuel Consumption

1. Electricity Current Year Previous Year (a) Purchased Units 21,11,832.00 22,40,203.00 Total Amount r 1,98,51,226.00 2,00,29,481.00 Rate/Unit r 9.40 8.94 (b) Own Generation through Diesel Generator Units 27,384.00 70,812.00 Total Amount r 9,37,619.00 19,61,236.00 Cost/Unit r 34.24 27.70 2. (a) Briquettes Quantity Kgs 6,73,695.00 15,21,545.00 Total Amount r 57,49,153 91,72,368 Cost/Unit r 8.53 6.03 (b) Fire Wood Quantity Kgs. 8,68,480.00 31,110.00 Total Amount r 26,18,205.00 1,18,218.00 Cost/Unit r 3.01 3.80

(B) Consumption per unit of products:

Fabrics Mtrs 5,42,032.50 5,41,210.41 Electricity r 36.62 37.10 Briquettes r 10.61 16.95 Fire Wood r 4.83 0.22 Diesel r 1.73 3.62

Research & Development

1. Specific areas in which R&D carried out by the R&D activities are carried out for development of new

Company products.

2. Benefits derived as a result of above R&D Improvement in quality and customer satisfaction.

3. Future plan of action Development of new varieties of products.

4. Expenditure on R & D Capital . Nil

Recurring . Nil

R&D Expenditure -

as a percentage of turnover

Technology Absorption, Adaptation & Innovation

1. Efforts in brief, made towards technology Latest softwares are used for better design development.

Absorption, adaptation and innovation

2. Benefits derived as a result of the above Improved products.

3. Details of imported technology Not Applicable.

Foreign exchange earnings & outgo

(a) Activities relating to exports, initiatives taken to Participating in the international trade fairs to showcase the increase exports, development of new export companys new developments and also invite the different markets for product and services and export plans. companys selling agents as well as customers to provide a platform of interaction in order to procure orders for the Companys product as well as scout for new customers.

Travelling expenses in respect of such activities are also expensive. Travelling by the sales personnel also brings in order for the Companys products.

(b) i) Overseas Travelling The information on foreign exchange earnings and outgo is

ii) Commission to Agents contained in the Note No. 56 & 57 of Notes on Financial

iii) Consultation Fees Statements.

iv) Others

By Order of the Suspended Board

19 R N Mukherjee Road SUNDEEP SHAH Kolkata 700 001 Din:00484311 Dated: 29th August 2023 Chairman & Managing Director (Power under Suspension during CIRP)

Sd/- MEGHA SHAH Din:07172597 Wholetime Director (Power under Suspension during CIRP)