"Annexure I"

Particulars of Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo required under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are as follows:

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

FORM A

The Companys engaged in the continuous review of energy costs, reduction in energy generation cost through improved operational and maintenance practices.

(A) Power and Fuel Consumption

1. Electricity

Current

Year

Previous

Year

(a) Purchased

Units

21,11,832.00

22,40,203.00

Total Amount

r

1,98,51,226.00

2,00,29,481.00

Rate/Unit

r

9.40

8.94

(b) Own Generation through Diesel Generator

Units

27,384.00

70,812.00

Total Amount

r

9,37,619.00

19,61,236.00

Cost/Unit

r

34.24

27.70

2. (a) Briquettes

Quantity

Kgs

6,73,695.00

15,21,545.00

Total Amount

r

57,49,153

91,72,368

Cost/Unit

r

8.53

6.03

(b) Fire Wood

Quantity

Kgs.

8,68,480.00

31,110.00

Total Amount

r

26,18,205.00

1,18,218.00

Cost/Unit

r

3.01

3.80

(B) Consumption per unit of products:

Fabrics

Mtrs

5,42,032.50

5,41,210.41

Electricity

 r

36.62

37.10

Briquettes

 r

10.61

16.95

Fire Wood

 r

4.83

0.22

Diesel

 r

1.73

3.62

Research & Development

1. Specific areas in which R&D carried out by the R&D activities are carried out for development of new

Company products.

2. Benefits derived as a result of above R&D Improvement in quality and customer satisfaction.

3. Future plan of action Development of new varieties of products.

4. Expenditure on R & D Capital . Nil

Recurring . Nil

R&D Expenditure -

as a percentage of turnover

Technology Absorption, Adaptation & Innovation

1. Efforts in brief, made towards technology Latest softwares are used for better design development.

Absorption, adaptation and innovation

2. Benefits derived as a result of the above Improved products.

3. Details of imported technology Not Applicable.

Foreign exchange earnings & outgo

(a) Activities relating to exports, initiatives taken to Participating in the international trade fairs to showcase the increase exports, development of new export companys new developments and also invite the different markets for product and services and export plans. companys selling agents as well as customers to provide a platform of interaction in order to procure orders for the Companys product as well as scout for new customers.

Travelling expenses in respect of such activities are also expensive. Travelling by the sales personnel also brings in order for the Companys products.

(b) i) Overseas Travelling The information on foreign exchange earnings and outgo is

ii) Commission to Agents contained in the Note No. 56 & 57 of Notes on Financial

iii) Consultation Fees Statements.

iv) Others

By Order of the Suspended Board

19 R N Mukherjee Road

 SUNDEEP SHAH

Kolkata 700 001

 Din:00484311

Dated: 29th August 2023

 Chairman & Managing Director
(Power under Suspension during CIRP)

 

Sd/-

MEGHA SHAH
Din:07172597
Wholetime Director
(Power under Suspension during CIRP)

 

Sd/-
ANIL KOHLI

Place: New Delhi

 (Resolution Professional of Eastern Silk Industries Limited)

Dated: 29th August 2023

 Taken on record

